How to get on Press Your Luck? Details explored

As one of the longest-running game shows in the country, Press Your Luck promises exhilarating gameplay and alluring twists and turns that pit competitors against a sizable cash reward. The game show originally debuted in the 1980s on CBS before shutting down in 1985. Due to its popularity, it was later revived and has been running successfully on ABC ever since.

Press Your Luck season 5 premiered on ABC on October 10, 2023, and new episodes of the game show have been airing every Tuesday. The show successfully draws in huge numbers of eyeballs and many of its viewers pine to be on the show as contestants.

You can get on the show by applying on the official casting page. Keep reading to find out the details about how you can apply to appear on the popular ABC game show.

What is Press Your Luck about?

The show requires contestants to go through a two-step journey in each of its episodes. The first step involves answering questions correctly so as to win as many spins as possible. Once the spins have been won, the contestants will be able to deploy them to try their luck on the Big Board, which is filled with cash prizes and other rewards.

Nevertheless, it isn't all sunshine and rainbows for the contestants as their path to success is beset with difficulties. The infamous Whammies lie hidden all the way, waiting for their chance to ambush the contestants and throw them out of the game. Overcoming the challenge, the contestant who gathers the maximum amount of cash reward is effectively declared the winner of Press Your Luck by the end of the episode.

The show is hosted by the electrifying personality of Elizabeth Banks, who infuses each of the episodes with her characteristic elegance and charm. Freemantle is the prominent production house behind the success of the show.

Here's how to get on Press Your Luck

In order to be featured as one of the contestants, you will have to pull a few strings. If you happen to be in the television industry and know anyone associated with the ABC show's production team, you can ask them to put in a good word on your behalf.

Conversely, if you're alien to the machinations of the entertainment industry, you can always visit the official casting page of the show and apply to be a contestant. The application form consists of thirty-nine fields that need to be filled with the requisite details by the willing participant in order for their application form to be considered.

Eligibility criteria for appearing on Press Your Luck

The producers of the show insist on upholding certain criteria to filter out from among the massive applications they receive every season. The rules dictate that any participating contestant must be at least 21 years of age or older and be a certified legal citizen of the United States.

Contestants will be barred if they or anyone among their families is associated with the show, the production house, ABC, or the sponsor organizations that provide the prize money for the show.

The contestants may not hold public office for up to a period of one year following the airing of the last episode of the show. The show's producers are also actively looking out for convicted felons and ensure that they do not make it to Press Your Luck as contestants.

Tune in Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC to catch the latest episodes.