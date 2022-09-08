What time will Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 9 air on ABC? Release date, contestants and more

Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 9 is all set to air on ABC on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 8 pm ET, featuring three new contestants trying their luck in the game by defeating the Whammy and winning big prize money.

Contestants from Missouri, Michigan, and California will play in the new episode of Press Your Luck. The synopsis of episode 9, titled It’s Nacho Night, reads:

"No prize is too big or too cheesy when nachos for life are on the line."

All about Episode 9 of Press Your Luck season 4

In the new episode of Press Your Luck, three new contestants will play the game to win life-changing cash and prizes. The players are:

Madalyn Foley - hometown - Springfield, Missouri LaShondra Morris - hometown - Detroit, Michigan Edgar Camacho - hometown - Napa, California

These players will try their best to avoid the “iconic and devilish” Whammy while playing the game. If these players encounter Whammy, they will go home empty-handed.

In the preview clip of the new episode, “multihyphenate” host Elizabeth Banks asks the three players about 4C’s of diamond. Madalyn hits the button first to answer the question and gives the correct answer, followed by the other two players.

In this game of wits and strategy, the stakes are even higher than before. During each game of Press your Luck, these contestants will compete against each other, answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board.

The contestants will then “use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the Whammy, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing,” as per the press release.

After elimination, only one contestant will move on to the All-New Bonus Round to face the Whammy and win million dollar cash prize in a final battle to win a fortune.

Quick recap of Episode 8 of Press Your Luck season 4

In the last episode, three contestants joined host Elizabeth Banks:

Jake Marshall: A pilot instructor

Freddie Walton: A musician

Rita Bohl: A retired teacher

In the first round, host Elizabeth asked questions about Better Work, stuffed animals, and alphabet W. At the end of round one, Freddie won 7 spins but lost $1750 to Whammy, earning only $8975.

Meanwhile, Jake got 2, and Rita only won 1 spin after she lost a spin and hit a whammy. Freddie passed his two spins to Jake, due to which he won an additional $4465, keeping him in the lead by $200 at the end of the round.

In the second round, the contestants answered questions about passwords, static electricity, bands, and the new $20 bill to win spins. Freddie, Rita, and Jake won 5, 7, and 4 spins, respectively.

Rita hit a Whammy during the play, which took away her $28,999. However, she got $7,750 with her later spins. Continuing his winning streak, Jake won a bodyguard for a month.

Jake then gave Freddie 4 spins, so the latter won a Swiss Alps train trip and a soft serve T-shirt. He ranked up to $67,345 and moved to the bonus round.

In the bonus round, Freddie won the Family Fitness membership and $28,959. In round 2, he won a lego collection, moving his total to $49,577. In round 3, as a personalized gift, he won his own music studio at home. He even won a riding mower and $60,626. But in Round 4, Freddie lost $71,626 to a Whammy.

Tune in to ABC on Thursday, September 8, to watch the new episode of Press Your Luck.

