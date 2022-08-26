What time will Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 7 air? Contestants, release date, and more

Episode 7 of Press Your Luck Season 4 will air on ABC at 8 pm ET on Thursday, August 25. In the new episode, two players from California and one from Missouri will try to defeat the whammy to win cash rewards.

The synopsis of episode 7, titled I WANNA SWIM WITH PIGS!, reads:

“The WHAMMY can really throw a wrench on winning big money, but host Elizabeth Banks knows big comebacks can happen.”

All about Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 7

Press Your Luck will be back with yet another new episode on Thursday. The three contestants who will play to win are:

Billy Duncan – hometown - Bakersfield, California Janet Jacquier – hometown - Seal Beach, California Arnetta Villela-Smith – hometown - St. Louis, Missouri

Three players will try to win the game by avoiding Whammy, which can send them empty-handed.

In the latest episode, Billy picks up a spin, Janet picks up three spins, and Arnetta picks up a spin, taking everyone's spins to six, which host Banks hopes is "not a bad sign." But it turns out to be true for Arnetta as a whammy comes in her way of winning.

However, there is a "lot of game left to play" as the contestants will also participate in a bonus game. And it seems from the preview that one of the contestants is just a step closer to becoming a millionaire. In the clip, Banks says:

“I just wanna remind you, if your total hits $500,000 in this game, you are a millionaire. And you are in a real striking distance of hitting that number.”

If the contestant hits the jackpot, they will be the first contestant to become a millionaire on season 4 of Press Your Luck.

In previous episodes of the show, contestants Zach and Julio fell short of becoming millionaires as they faced a whammy in the last spin that bought their balance to $0.

However, Zach walked away with $27,750, while Julio won $23,333 and a car from the previous rounds, bringing the total prize value up to $50,533.

Quick recap of Episode 6 of Press Your Luck

Three fan-favorite contestants returned on the previous episode of Press Your Luck to take revenge from the whammy and try again to win a big cash prize.

In round 1, Sandy, Mark, and FaLawna were asked questions about New Year's resolutions, BTS, and Tic-Tac-Toe games to earn spins. By the end of the round, Mark and Sandy won two spins each, while FaLawna won six.

Sandy won $1760, Mark won $14,750, and FaLawna won $10,399.

In the second round, players were tested based on questions related to cellphones, Selena Gomez, Canada's NFL teams, and déjà-vu. In the end, Sandy won $4,750, and FaLawna won the $5499 prize money and a chance to play a bonus round for million dollars.

She won $40,585 after the third and fourth rounds and then played Big Bucks Bonanza.

Despite losing to whammy in the second round, FaLawna did not lose faith and continued to play. At last, she won $265,585 in cash and a camera, making a total of $271,084. She finally redeemed herself and was speechless after the big win.

With the prize money, FaLawna aims to open a freedom center for women who come out of s*x trafficking.

Tune in on Thursday at 8 pm ET on ABC to watch the exciting new episode of Press Your Luck.

Edited by Piyush Bisht