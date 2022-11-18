How to get verified on TikTok? Steps to get a blue check next to your name revealed

Getting verified on TikTok is a token of success for most content creators. Ever since the new update brought in the blue check mark, people have been scrambling and performing their best in order to get verified.

How to get verified, explored (image via TikTok)

Being verified gives your account credibility and having that blue mark next to your handle can help promote your videos, whether they are entertaining or educational. While other apps like Instagram and Twitter offer a formal application that needs to be filled out, TikTok's verification process is slightly different.

How do you get verified on TikTok?

It is important to note that getting verified on the popular short-form video streaming app is fairly difficult because there is no formal application process that requires the submission of legal or authentication documents.

Most of the current verified accounts are held by celebrities, brands, and influencers.

The key thing to note when seeking to get that blue check mark is engagement and authenticity. Don't worry, we will elaborate on the steps you need to take to be among the verified few.

Celebs and Influencers are verified (image via TikTok)

The good news is that having a large number of followers does not guarantee you a verification check. Several accounts with thousands of followers, for example, remain unverified. TikTok has a dedicated team that selects users and accounts that meet a specific set of criteria. Skim through the following steps to make sure that your account meets the verification requirements:

1) Authenticity

Your account should belong to a real person, entity or business. The app will provide accreditation to only one person or business under that name unless it is language specific. It should be noted that your email domain and account should match during the verification process.

2) Unique

Your account should have unique and original content. In other words, it must be appealing in terms of creativity. Finding and establishing a niche topic in which you may be skilled is one way to accomplish this. Though dabbling in other topics is necessary to avoid shrinking your audience, establishing a niche draws consistent views and engagement.

Find your niche and stick with it (image via Kearawilson)

3) Consistency

Ensure that your TikTok account is active i.e., be logged in at least within the last six months. There is no reason for the app to verify you if you haven't logged in unless you are a celebrity. Consistently posting content also means that your content will be pushed further. This helps you build a strong following base, aiding in your blue-check process.

This increases your chances of going viral more frequently, as well as your watch time growth.

4) Media presence

Having articles and other media about yourself or your brand will help you in the verification process. Although TikTok does not recognize paid content or press releases wrt this requirement, guest appearances in other content in the form of videos and podcasts can ensure traction to your account.

5) Security and completion

Make sure your account is completely filled with all the necessary details like bio, name, and profile photo. It should contain at least one video and be public in nature, meaning that viewers can access it even if they do not follow you.

TikTok also urges users to complete its multi-factor authentication feature using their verified email. This protects your account when you log in from multiple sources, ensuring that only one person has access to the account.

An example of how multi-factor authentication works (image via Getty/Doubleoctopus)

6) Follow the app's guidelines

Check the app's community guidelines on a regular basis to ensure you are in good standing, as the platform will delete content it deems offensive, harmful, and/or inappropriate. The app also has the full authority to delete your account if you continue to post such prohibited content.

7) Verified account on other platforms

Though this feature is not necessary, it does help to have an already verified account on apps such as Instagram and Twitter.

The key to being famous on TikTok is to stand out and be creative. Just be consistent, authentic, and yourself, and you are bound to get that coveted blue check mark.

