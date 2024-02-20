How I Met Your Mother: The Pineapple Incident Explained 

In How I Met Your Mother, Ted wakes up with a pineapple in his hand, a girl he thinks is Robin, and no memory of the previous night. In season 1 episode 10 titled 'The Pineapple Incident,' the cast members attempt to piece together what happened to Ted the night before.

Ted gets criticism from Barney, Marshall, and Lily in this episode for planning too much ahead of time, instead of just going with the flow. Ted is persuaded to assert Marshall's belief that Carl (the bartender) is a vampire by convincing him to consume five shots of a beverage known as the "Red Dragon," which is a special blend made by Carl that looks like blood.

Ted says he still has the mental capacity to work even after drinking, but he passes out quickly. The following morning, he finds himself in bed with an unidentified brunette next to him, a pineapple resting on his nightstand, and a damaged ankle.

Looking into 'The Pineapple Incident' in How I Met Your Mother

In How I Met Your Mother season 1 episode 10, Ted asks Marshall and Lily about the evening in and they tell him that he stood at a table in the pub and sang along with the jukebox. While he was singing, he was also on the phone with Robin. As per their version of the story, Marshall and Lily carried him up to his bed after he fell off the table, which is how he sprained his ankle.

However, Marshall and Lily are unaware of the reason behind Ted's burnt coat, why there is a pineapple on his nightstand, or why there is a girl on the bed. Ted gives Barney a call, assuming that he may be aware of what transpired.

Ted questions Barney about the evening after discovering him in the bathtub. It is revealed that Ted got up and went back to the pub after Lily and Marshall put him to bed. Barney also informs Ted that he set his jacket on fire to his clothing because Ted had called Robin.

Barney adds that he placed Ted back in bed after having some fun. Then, Ted discovers a message written on his arm, instructing him to contact the number in case he is discovered unconscious. When Ted rings up the phone, he discovers that Carl, the bartender, is the owner of that phone number

Ted learns from Carl that after Barney had put him to bed, he went back to the bar once again. Carl also recalls that Ted told him the definition of karaoke, his wish to visit the penguins at the zoo, and had to make one phone call. In this episode of How I Met Your Mother, Carl also tells Ted that he went to the restroom to throw up, breaking Ted's "vomit-free since '93" streak.

Marshall, Lily, and Barney assume that the female in Ted's bed is Robin based on this knowledge; however, when Ted goes to wake her up, Robin calls him.

The brunette in Ted's bed turns out to be Trudy, and she shares her version of the events with Ted, informing him that she exchanged numbers with him in the bar's ladies' room and clarified that he did not throw up.

In this episode of How I Met Your Mother, it turns out that Ted was so drunk that he contacted Trudy instead of Robin as he had intended, which explains why she was in his bed. When Robin stops by to chat, Ted urges Trudy to hide, and before Ted can show Robin that he has moved on, Trudy escapes immediately.

At the end of this exciting episode of How I Met Your Mother, Ted eventually figured out what happened the previous night (except for the enigmatic pineapple).