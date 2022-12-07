"How he not in jail yet?": EDP445 gets caught again in grooming DM scandal 

Infamous content creator EDP445 recently got exposed for allegedly grooming an underage girl. This is not the first time the YouTuber has been caught speaking to minors. Netizens have since taken to social media to diss the influencer.

Twitter page and podcast No Jumper recently took to the social media platform to share a text message exchange between EDP445 and the alleged 18-year-old victim, whose name is Elizabeth. In the same, the YouTuber, whose real name is Bryant Moreland, wrote:

“Don’t let anyone ever tell you you aren’t beautiful, not even me! You deserve the best, and trust me if I was in Louisiana, I’d be beating down your door, smothering you with flowers and hugs”

In another text message, he added:

“You just better prepare yourself because I’m showing you off to the entire world”

YouTuber Master At Work also took to the video sharing platform to expose the 31-year-old content creator. In the video, EDP445 wrote that he wanted to help the young woman “focus on bigger and better things, like what I plan on building with you.” He went on to add that he was there to “cherish” and “love” her like the “queen” she deserved to be treated as.

In other text messages, he called the alleged victim his “s*xiest potential gf ever” and asked her to call him “big daddy Bryant.” He also sent her explicit text messages that included him telling her that he would “jack off” and will have to keep a “towel handy.”

The victim took to her Instagram story to reveal that EDP445 was messaging her even before she turned 18 years old.

Netizens react to EDP445’s alleged grooming scandal

Internet users were appalled by the latest allegations. As this is not the first time the internet personality has been exposed for such actions, netizens were enraged. Many took to social media to diss the influencer. A few tweets read:

As aforementioned, this is not the first time the disgraced social media personality has texted a woman much younger than he is. In the past, the Predator Poachers group caught EDP445 texting minors by pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

EDP445 responds to latest accusations

Recently, Bryant Moreland took to his official Instagram page theogedp445 to defend himself. He uploaded two posts where he exposed Elizabeth for lying about her age. In one of the screenshots, the victim can be seen claiming to be 18 years old and asking the content creator to fly her out. He went on to caption the post:

“I rest my case. So get this bulls**t outta here. Muthaf**ka added me to a group chat and is now trying to pull some behind the back snake s**t. Doing interviews and shit for clout 😂😂😂 be nice and tell the people what was truly said @elizabeth_rupe”

In another post, he attached an image of a text message sent by the victim that showed an ID. In the message, the victim wrote that she was under the age of 18 before her November 8 birthday. However, the group chat where they were talking was created on November 13, making her a legal adult.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth went on to defend herself in her Instagram story by stating that it did not matter whether she was alegally an adult due to the vast age gap between the two. In the story, she wrote:

“I’m 18 years old so legally speaking there’s nothing really “wrong” abt it but when he wants to lie on my name and make me look like the bad person. That’s when the ss gonna come out. Because whether or no I’m legal, hee 36 years old and it’s f**king weird. Not to mention I just turned 18 on Nov 8 and he started messaging me before then.”

At the time of writing this article, Elizabeth had taken down her official Instagram profile.

