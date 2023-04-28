How did Logan Paul react to Pokemon cards boxes on King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch? Details explored

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch recently dropped all six episodes of the auction-related series on Netflix. The series featured various celebrities, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, Peyton Manning, Logan Paul, and more.

In the season finale, Ken Goldin and his son Paul flew to Puerto Rico to meet Logan Paul as they opened Pokemon cards together during an Instagram live session for Ken Goldin’s clients. These clients purchased Pokemon cards that came in a sealed box from 1999.

The best card that they could have pulled out would have been a Holofoil Charizard, which they didn’t find. Towards the end of the session, Logan Paul called it “subpar” and added that he would never do it again.

Logan Paul joins Ken Goldin for live box break in the season finale of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

The latest Netflix series, King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, features Jersey-based Goldin Auctions and the team that works there as they buy and sell rare collectibles all over the world. During the season finale of the series, Ken and his son, Paul, flew to Puerto Rico to meet with Logan Paul to do a live box-breaking session of Pokemon cards.

In a confessional, Ken Goldin explained:

"Logan Paul is a huge Pokemon fan and collector. Logan Paul is an investor in Goldin and an amazing ambassador for Pokemon."

As the King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch star and the WWE superstar started the live stream, Logan explained that they were opening a first-edition Pokemon base set box. He explained that the box they were going to open was not his, as they sold the 36 packs at Goldin Auctions. With the box, the company made $360K.

Logan Paul further explained that the box had been sealed since 1999 and that every time one of the boxes is opened, the others go up in value. Ken further explained in a confessional that the King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch team auctioned off all of the packs to its Instagram followers and that they’re going to be opening them for the people who bought them and “hopefully pull some high-dollar cards.”

Logan added in a confessional:

"Since I’m opening the packs on behalf of other people, it’s exciting when I pull great cards for them. I got high hopes. It’s gonna be good."

However, as the two continued to open the Pokemon cards, they started losing hope. Goldins Auctions' founder explained that the target card for the box break would be a Holofoil Charizard, which can fetch over $400,000. The last card they pulled out was an “Item Finder,” whose appraisal was only $150.

Logan said:

"All right. We got no Charizards. I won’t sugarcoar it. This box was subpar. I am never going to do this again."

Post the session, Ken asked the guest celebrity what he would sell his Illustrator 10 for. Logan was shocked and told him that the card was worth $5.3 million, and Goldin offered him $7.5 million for the most valuable Pokemon trading card.

Logan said that he wanted to think about it and then offered that they both buy another box “just for fun” to see if they find any Charizards. With the new box as well, they don’t pull the long-awaited card.

Episodes of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch are available to stream on Netflix.

