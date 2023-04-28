“I need this to be a success”: King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch’s Ken Goldin pays a million dollars for LeBron James Triple Logoman Card

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch dropped all six episodes on Netflix on Friday, April 28, 2023, and featured various pop culture and sports collectibles that people pay fortunes to own. In episode 3 of the series, Ken flew in Kevin, Jason, and Zach as they pulled the most important and sought-after LeBron James card during a box break, the owners of the LeBron James Triple Logoman Card.

During their meeting, the founder of Goldin Auctions told the owners that he would be willing to offer the three, a million dollars upfront in cash if they left the card with him so he could publicly auction the item.

In a confessional, the King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch star said that he always feels that if he can get in front of somebody, there is a zero chance that he won’t walk away with the deal. The owners eventually took the deal, which meant that Goldin was down a million dollars until the auction.

Towards the end of the auction, the founder said that the attention that the card is getting from the firm is “unbelievable” and is taken aback by the views on the website.

In a confessional, he added:

"This card is a symbol that we are dominating. I need this to be a success."

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch’s star Ken Goldin sells the LeBron James Triple Logoman Card for $2,000,000

Netflix’s latest series, King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, featured various rare collectibles from across genres. In episode three of the show, the crew came across three people who pulled the ultimate baseball card that many had hoped to find in a box break but failed to acquire, including Drake.

Ken Goldin @KenGoldin



Current Bid: $1,700,000

Bid now: Here’s why this LeBron Triple Logoman is the single most important modern trading card ever producedCurrent Bid: $1,700,000Bid now: bit.ly/3mXtMGp Here’s why this LeBron Triple Logoman is the single most important modern trading card ever produced 👑Current Bid: $1,700,000 💸Bid now: bit.ly/3mXtMGp https://t.co/DfYyJbgtAI

Ken and his team came across three people who live-streamed their unboxing as they pulled out the card, and the founder video-called them to let them know that he wanted the card. He flew them to New Jersey, where they brokered a deal for a million dollars even before the item went to auction.

When the three owners met with Ken, they called him the "GOAT" of selling cards, which is why they agreed to meet with him. The King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch star congratulated the three for hitting the "Holy Grail" of cards and asked if he would see the card.

He told the owners:

"I’ve been in this business since I was a little kid. There has never been a card in the history of the industry that was as sought after and talked about in the media as this Triple Logoman card."

He compared the card to Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket and told the owners that this was his chance to blow out the competition. The card owners further stated that while they’re a little hesitant about letting go, they want to take a step forward and ask Ken Goldin why he should be the one selling the card.

He assured them that he would make it his personal goal to see the card receive the greatest offer possible.

Once he acquired the card for a million dollars and the team started promoting the auction, they realized that it had gotten so much media coverage that it had become a frenzy. It ultimately hit $1.7 million towards the end of the auction, and with only an hour to go, bids started coming in.

Ken was pleased to see that there were over a million bids because it meant that the King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, was making money. The bids eventually reach 1.8 million, then 1.9 million, before Ken received a call from one of his bidders to place an offer on his behalf. The card eventually sold for $2 million.

Episodes of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch are available to stream on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes