How many episodes are in Love is Blind: Brazil season 2? Airing schedule and more details explored

After an intense first season and three failed marriages, Love is Blind: Brazil returned with its second season on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 with four episodes. The second season has a total of 11 episodes, all of which will be released on Netflix in the upcoming weeks on Wednesdays at 03:01 am ET.

The release schedule for Love is Blind: Brazil season 2 is:

Episodes 1 to 4: December 28, 2022

Episodes 5 to 8: January 4, 2023

Episodes 9 and 10 (including the finale): January 11, 2023

Episode 11 (featuring The Reunion): To be announced

While it is unclear when the season 2 reunion will be released, the Love is Blind: Brazil season 1 reunion was released on Netflix 14 days after the finale.

Just like the previous season, 32 contestants participated in the blind dating show where they were not allowed to see each other and communicated only through audio connected pods. After developing an emotional connection, 10 partners got engaged and headed to their honeymoon in episode 3.

The couples are:

Tiago and Vanessa

Thamara and Alisson

Maíra and Guilherme

Flavia and Robert

Veronica and William

After spending their honeymoon and 30 days together in "real life", the contestants will walk down the aisle and make a final decision on whether to get married or not.

Who are the couples Love is Blind: Brazil season 2?

Netflix's description of the show reads,

"The dating experiment continues in Brazil as singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face."

Out of all the people who entered the pods and the show, only five men and five women got engaged to each other. Here's what you need to know about the couples.

1) Flavia and Robert

Robert Richard entered Love is Blind: Brazil after ending a decade-long relationship. He connected with Flavia over their shared family history and the fact that both of them were raised by single mothers.

Flavia was afraid that Robert was not very open in front of her but soon got over her concern when Robert sent her a necklace and a letter. The couple got engaged in the same date.

2) Maíra and Guilherme

Maíra Bullos and Guilherme Martins realized that they had a similar sense of humor on their very first date. They soon began calling each other Mai and Gui and sent letters during their date.

Maíra accepted Guilherme’s proposal and then the two headed off on their honeymoon, where “Gui” was more concerned about plants than his fiancé.

3) Thamara and Alisson

Thamara had been cheated on twice before coming on the show and wanted a loyal partner. She gained a lot of attention and a male contestant, Thiago Andreotti, called her a player. Alisson was very angry after hearing the same and told Thamara that Thiago’s comments were distasteful.

The two bonded deeply and Alisson opened up about being adopted in episode 2. They are now engaged.

4) Tiago and Vanessa

Vanessa was one of Tiago's top 3 partners but the latter was very confused between Antonia and Vanessa. In the end, Vanessa asked Tiago to make up his mind and he decided to propose to her.

5) Veronica and William

William and Veronica instantly connected with each other because of their love for their respective families and their desire for adventure and parties. William sent Veronica a romantic message and gave a speech about their connection before proposing.

Tune into Love is Blind: Brazil every Wednesday on Netflix to see which couple makes it down the aisle.

