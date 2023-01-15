How many episodes are there in The Last of Us? Release schedule explored 

The upcoming HBO post-apocalyptic drama television series The Last of Us will have nine episodes in total. It's based on the 2013 video game developed by Naughty Dog.

The show stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, and more.

The Last of Us could be the most expensive series ever made, with several sources suggesting the budget is between US$10 million and US$15 million per episode.

The Last of Us set to premiere on January 15, 2023

The Last of Us premieres on Sunday, January 15, 2023, with episodes releasing each week until March 12. New episodes will arrive at 6 pm PT (9 pm ET) on HBO Max. This timeslot was previously occupied by House of the Dragon in 2022.

Here is the full release schedule for The Last of Us on HBO Max

Episode 1: Sunday, January 15

Episode 2: Sunday, January 22

Episode 3: Sunday, January 29

Episode 4: Sunday, February 5

Episode 5: Sunday, February 12

Episode 6: Sunday, February 19

Episode 7: Sunday, February 26

Episode 8: Sunday, March 5

Episode 9: Sunday, March 12

For the time being, only the titles of episodes one and two have been released. They are titled When You're Lost in the Darkness and Infected, respectively. Craig Mazin directed episode one, while Neil Druckmann was the director of episode two. Peter Hoar is credited as the director of the untitled third episode.

The show will be released globally at the same time. Here are the timings for several regions:

Canada: Crave at 9 pm Sunday

UK and Ireland: Sky Atlantic and Now at 2 am Monday

Australia: Binge and Foxtel at 1 pm AEDT Monday

New Zealand: Neon at 3 pm Monday

Season 1 of the show will focus on the first game of the franchise.

The Last of Us plot

The Last of Us focuses on a post-apocalyptic world 20 years after a strain of cordyceps fungus infects people around the world and causes those who breathe infected spores to become animalistic or zombie-like.

In the quarantine zone in Boston, Massachusetts, lives a goon called Joel, who is assigned to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of the quarantine area. Ellie is immune to the disease and the only one who can save the planet.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Based on the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann created the show with the duo, Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam serving acting as its executive producers. The filming of the show took place in Alberta, Canada with the theme music composed by Gustavo Santaolalla.

