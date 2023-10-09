How many kids does LJ Reyes have? All about her children's fathers as the Filipino star gets married to Philip Evangelista 

Filipino actress LJ Reyes of StarStruck fame tied the knot with Philip Evangelista on October 8, in Eatons Neck, New York, as reported by GMA Network. The couple previously announced their engagement in May 2023.

As per Filipino digital content creator and photographer Mark Baquiran-Espisoto, who first shared the images from LJ Reyes’ wedding on his Instagram Stories, the actress and her non-showbiz husband got married in a garden venue, which was live broadcasted for guests who were unable to attend, as reported by The Rappler.

In the wake of LJ Reyes’ wedding to Philip Evangelista, her previous romantic relationships have become the talk of the town. It is also worth noting that Reyes has two children out of wedlock named Aki and Summer.

All you need to know about the fathers of LJ Reyes’ kids

LJ Reyes was in a relationship with fellow GMA artist and StarStruck Season 4 participant Paulo Avelino from 2010 to 2013. In July 2010, the couple welcomed their son Ethan Akio. LJ Reyes confirmed reports of their split during a November 2013 interview with Startalk saying that the relationship lasted for three years. She and Avelino share mutual custody of their son.

Paulo Avelino is also a Filipino-Spanish celebrity known for acting, singing, modeling, and film production. Apart from StarStruck, he also appeared in TV shows such as Bridges of Love (2015) and The General’s Daughter (2019). He also starred in films including Filipino war epic Heneral Luna (2015), I’m Drunk, I Love You (2017), and Fan Girl (2020).

Three years after breaking up with Paulo Avelino, LJ Reyes began dating Filipino-Italian actor, host, musician, and comedian Paolo Contis. Their relationship lasted from 2015 to 2021, and their split gained a lot of media attention, which forced Reyes to move to New York in September 2021.

However, the former couple shares a daughter named Summer, who was born in January 2019. The duo first met on the set of the 2014 GMA series Yagit, according to The Rappler.

Contis began as a child actor in the 1990s and acted in the ABS-CBN show Ang TV much like Reyes and Avelino he is a GMA alumnus. Other notable films and TV shows of Paolo Contis include Mara Clara, Oki Doki Doc, Tabing Ilog, and Banal. Currently, he is in a relationship with a Filipino actress Yen Santos, as per The Rappler.

Apart from sharing a daughter with Reyes, Contis also has two more daughters, Xonia and Xalene, from his first marriage to Lian Paz, a former member of the female-only Filipino dancing group EB Babes.

Exploring the career of LJ Reyes

The 35-year-old LJ Reyes was born in Quezon City, Philippines, as Lourna Jane Pujeda Reyes. Now an exclusive artist for GMA Network, she is best known for being among the Top Four in the channel’s popular reality show StartStruck’s Season 2. In 2016, she won the 39th Gawad Urian Award for Best Actress for the Filipino film Ang Anino sa Likod ng Buwan.

Some of her notable works in TV and film include Sherlock Jr. and The Cure (2018), The Haunted Mansion (2015), and The Good Daughter (2012). She has been on a career hiatus since 2020.