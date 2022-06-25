How many kids does Sharon Stone have? Actress reveals she lost 9 children through miscarriages

Sharon Stone came forth and shared her story about losing nine children through miscarriages. The Casino actress took to Instagram to comment under a post from People magazine, lending her support to Dance With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd, who recently lost a child when her husband was at Ukraine. Stone has previously talked about suffering several miscarriages due to an autoimmune disease and endometriosis. Under the post, Stone wrote:

“We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage.”

Sharon Stone's comment on People's Instagram post (Image via people/Instagram)

Stone said that it is not a small thing physically and emotionally but they are made to feel that it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. She mentioned,

“Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need, Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.”

She has previously mentioned her miscarriages in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, where she said that when she lost her baby, she had to go through 36 hours of labor without giving birth. She added that the nurses even stayed with her on their day off.

About Sharon Stone’s children

Despite being a successful actress, Sharon Stone’s personal life has always been in the headlines due to her relationship history. She first married producer Michael Greenberg in 1984 and they divorced in 1990.

Stone then met producer William J. MacDonald in 1993 and they got engaged. However, they split in 1994, and Sharon got engaged to the first assistant director, Bob Wagner. Stone then married journalist and editor, Phil Bronstein, in February 1998.

Although Stone and Bronstein adopted a son in 2000, they divorced in 2004. She is currently a resident of West Hollywood, California, staying with her three sons.

1. Roan Joseph Bronstein

Sharon Stone and her son Roan Joseph Bronstein (Image via Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Roan was adopted by Sharon Stone in 2000 and following her divorce from Phil, the ex-couple fought a custody battle over Roan. The judge announced its verdict in favor of Phil while Sharon was granted visitation rights.

Roan has been following in his mother’s footsteps and made his acting debut with the movie What About Love, in February 2022. He was also spotted with his mother on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

2. Laird Vonne Stone

Sharon Stone and son Laird Vonne Stone attend the premiere of TNT's "Agent X" at The London West Hollywood (Image via David Livingston/Getty Images)

Laird was adopted by Sharon Stone in 2005. Although his life goals remain unknown, he participated in the Mother’s Day event in 2017 where Stone received the Mother of the Year award. Laird delivered a speech during the event praising his mother’s parenting skills.

3. Quinn Kelly Stone

Quinn Kelly Stone and Laird Vonne Stone (Image via Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Quinn is the youngest son of Sharon Stone, adopted in 2006. He was spotted at several events with his mother, including the Paris Fashion Week event in 2012. He also praised his mother during the Mother’s Day event in 2017.

Peta Murgatroyd lost her child

In an interview with People magazine, Murgatroyd opened up about her recent miscarriage, which came when her partner Maks was in Ukraine. Murgatroyd said she remembers lying in the hospital bed, still in shock from the incident from hours earlier, where she was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. She added that she called for help when she found herself lying motionless in her son’s bedroom, after being tested positive for Covid-19.

At the hospital, Murgatroyd called her husband when the doctor came to her room. She recalled feeling confused after looking at the doctor's face. She added:

"I thought he was going to reveal some really bad news. I was like, 'What's wrong?' His face dropped"

The doctor asked her if she knew if she was pregnant, following which it was reportedly revealed that she was five weeks pregnant, but she had lost the child.

In the interview, Murgatroyd also spoke about the couple's plans to have another baby through IVF. The pro dancer recently posted an Instagram video featuring her first round of injections.

