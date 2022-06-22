How many RHUGT Ex-Wives Club Season 2 episodes will air on premiere day? Release date, cast list and more

RHUGT Ex-Wives Club Season 2 is all set to stream exclusively on Peacock from Thursday, June 23, 2022. The show will air three of the seven episodes on the premiere day, followed by a new episode available to stream every upcoming Thursday on the streaming platform.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"For the first time since their departure from The Real Housewives, several of the most unforgettable ex-Housewives will collide for a much-anticipated vacation at one of the most iconic homes in franchise history: Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor."

It further continues:

"The Peacock Original series will take viewers on a trip down memory lane as the ladies indulge in the lush countryside of the Berkshires with top-notch luxury, hilarious escapades, and non-stop drama."

RHUGT Ex-Wives Club Season 2: Cast and what to expect

Season 2 of the original, unscripted RHUGT Ex-Wives Club will feature 8 “all-star Housewives alumnae from coast-to-coast,” namely:

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Eva Marcille (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Vicki Gunvalson (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Taylor Armstrong (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

The show will follow the lives of the aforementioned housewives in the span of seven episodes, each of which has a duration of about 60 minutes.

In the upcoming season, Brandi Glanville will be seen excited for a fresh start after spending most of her life “being a mom, looking for love, and hosting her podcast.” However, her comments and party girl behavior may just rub the other participants the wrong way. Dorinda Medley, on the other hand, is determined to “make it nice” for the ladies and has planned an activity-filled week in The Berkshires. It is yet to be seen whether everyone else will share in her enthusiasm.

Eva Marcille is looking forward to making some new friends on the show and having heart-to-heart conversations about their collective experience of being Housewives. However, the show has teased that Eva will soon find herself working as a peacemaker amongst the group.

Jill Zarin is very excited to go on the girls' trip. According to the teaser:

“Although she knows some better than others, in typical Jill fashion, she is ready to make herself and her thoughts known to everyone.”

In one of the episodes of RHUGT Ex-Wives Club, viewers will also see the Phaedra Parks, the owner of a successful law practice and a mortician, trying every possible way to bring the “group back together” using her calm demeanor and spirituality.

Even Tamra Judge is looking forward to the girls' trip to “make new friends and create more memories with her gal pal, Vicki.” However, her tendency to be straightforward and make her blunt opinions public causes things to get out of control as she confronts “Brandi about their social media battle a few years back.”

Taylor Armstrong is also back on the show to settle the score with her former co-star Brandi. After leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she relocated to Orange County where she lives with her daughter and husband.

Vicki Gunvalson is thrilled to “whoop it up,” but is left heartbroken when her engagement is called off just a day before the trip. She wants to be left alone but the ladies attempt to cheer her up.

Stream RHUGT Ex-Wives Club Season 2 on Peacock on Thursday, June 23, to watch the first three episodes.

