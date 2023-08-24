How many times has Halle Berry been married? All about her ex-husbands as actress is set to pay $8,000 in child support

After almost eight years of separation, American actress Halle Berry's divorce from her ex-husband, Oliver Martinez, has been finalized. As per the documents reviewed by USA Today, the former duo have reached an agreement on the custody of their 9-year-old son Maceo, and their divorce. Berry and Martinez will share joint physical and legal custody of their kid.

Moreover, as per the decision which was filed on August 22 in Los Angeles Superior Court, the 57-year-old also agreed to pay her former husband $8,000 per month in child support and 4.3 percent of all the money she garners over $2 million.

Berry will also pay for Maceo's private school tuition, additional activities, health insurance, and a therapist.

According to the terms of their physical custody arrangement, Maceo will spend part of the week with his parents and will alternate weekends with them. There are certain exceptions to the agreement: Maceo's birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day, and school breaks (where custody is alternated for the duration of the break, depending on the year).

Halle Berry has been married thrice in her lifetime

Halle Berry has been very open about her private life. The Monster's Ball actress has walked down the aisle thrice and also shares two kids from one long-term relationship and marriage.

David Justice

In 1993, Halle Berry got married to now-retired pro baseball star David Justice, who is best known for playing for the Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves, and New York Yankees. The duo remained married for four years and also appeared on the cover of Ebony magazine together. They separated in 1997 and Berry put a restraining order on David Justice, which led several fans to speculate that the athlete was abusive towards the Catwoman actress.

However, Justice cleared the air later in 2005 stating Berry had previously been in abusive relationships but he had never hit her.

Eric Benet

In 1997, Halle Berry crossed paths with R&B singer Eric Benet at House of Blues in Los Angeles. After getting to know each other, Eric Benet and Halle Berry developed a bond over email, before the latter expressed her affection for him. In 2000, Eric popped the big question to Berry, and the duo got engaged. A year later, they tied the knot and the Kidnap actress adopted his daughter, India.

However, in 2002, reports emerged of Eric Benet's infidelity which the actress initially believed were false. The singer later admitted to his actions and took treatment for s*x addiction. A year later, Berry filed for divorce.

Gabriel Aubry

Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry first crossed each other's paths in 2005 during a photoshoot. The model and Berry have an age difference of nine years between them. Although the duo never got married, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Nahla, in 2008. Two years later, they separated but agreed to co-parent their child.

The duo were later entangled in a custody battle when Berry attempted to shift Nahla to France, but a judge later blocked the move.

Oliver Martinez

Oliver Martinez and Halle Berry met each other in 2010 while working together on the movie Dark Tide. Soon after, they were spotted getting cozy. The same year, she was spotted wearing a big sparkler and later confirmed that she was engaged to Martinez. Early in 2013 at the age of 41, Berry became pregnant with the pair's first child, and her second.

She gave birth to Maceo in October 2013 and also walked down the aisle that year in July at France's Chateau des Conde. However, things took a turn in early 2014 when reports emerged that the duo were having marital problems. In October 2015, Berry filed for a divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Currently, Halle Berry is in a long-term relationship with singer Van Hunt.