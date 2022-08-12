How many times has Jaclyn Hill gotten married? Details revealed as former husband Jon Hill passes away

Beauty blogger and YouTuber Jaclyn Hill informed fans about the passing of her ex-husband and drummer, Jon Hill. She posted the news on her Instagram story on Thursday, August 11.

The reason behind Jon's death hasn't yet been shared with the media and Jaclyn didn't share it in her Instagram post either.

The former couple had known each other since they were kids and got married in August 2009. However, they separated in May 2018, after nearly nine years of marriage.

The 32-year-old beauty blogger is currently engaged to food blogger Jordan Farnum and the two are expected to get married around May next year. Her marriage to Jordan would be her second one.

Everything about Jaclyn Hill and Jordan Farnum's relationship

Jaclyn Hill and Jordan Farnum started dating just a few months after the former's marriage with Jon ended in 2018. The couple, however, did know each other before Jaclyn was separated and Jordan was rumored to have been close friends with Jon Hill. Reports state that the couple had hired Jordan to help them edit their videos.

The beauty blogger introduced Jordan to her fans in a video on April 6, 2020 and said:

"This is kind of weird to be sitting here in this position right now. I haven't been on YouTube in quite a minute. Now I have my boyfriend on my channel."

Before fans could wonder if the couple had an extramarital affair prior to Jaclyn and Jon's separation, the former made it clear that they only began dating after her divorce.

She said:

"It wasn't until Jon and I had gotten a divorce that he [Jordan] and I, through DMs, casually started talking about filming. The next thing you know, it just started. It sparked up there. There was an interest there, and I pursued him 100%."

The two got engaged after Jordan proposed to Jaclyn in December last year, and are expected to get married in 2023.

Jon's family asked Jaclyn Hill to share the news with her followers

Announcement posted to Jaclyn Hill's Instagram story (Image via @jaclynhill/Instagram)

Jon Hill passed away on August 10, 2022 and the makeup mogul posted an Instagram story yesterday which said:

“I was asked by Jon’s family to post this next slide."

That story was followed by the sad news of her ex-husband's death and it had a picture of Jon and read:

“It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022. We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family requested privacy during this overtly difficult time. VR, Hill Family.”

The YouTuber didn't post any additional information about her ex-partner's death.

Although the beauty blogger separated from Jon four years ago, she kept his last name, and when they announced their split in May 2018, the influencer said:

"After almost 9 years of marriage, Jon and I have decided to divorce, although this has been one of the hardest decisions of our lives, I know it's what's best for both of us."

Jaclyn didn't say much about the reason behind the separation at the time, but she did tell her subscribers that the two "never made good partners." However, she did add that they "always made good friends."

She explained that they were having issues with their "entire marriage," but tried to work it out. Jaclyn Hill also revealed that the couple tried attending therapy but said they couldn't work things out.

Jon Hill's cause of death wasn't revealed at time of writing this article.

