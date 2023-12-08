How many times has Kodak Black been arrested? Conviction history explored as rapper is arrested in drug charges

American rapper Kodak Black has been arrested again, this time for possession of cocaine in Plantation, Fort Lauderdale. Though details surrounding Black's recent arrest remain undisclosed at the moment, sources confirm that Bill Kapri, Black's legal name, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and improperly stopping or parking his vehicle.

However, this is hardly the first time Kodak Black has come under the spotlight for his legal conduct. In fact, the rapper's mainstream career and the time before it have been plagued with several arrests, legal troubles, and court proceedings.

Kodak Black has been arrested at least nine times before, with several stints of house arrest added to the mix. Currently, the whereabouts of Black's criminal proceedings remain unknown, but details are expected to arrive soon.

Kodak Black's criminal history: A complete timeline

Kodak Black's extensive criminal record has been spread out over a decade now, with the rapper first getting into trouble when he was still in school.

Though embroiled in controversies and charges before, Kodak Black first made his mark in 2015 when he was arrested in Florida. His charges included assault, robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, driving with a suspended license, and possession of marijuana after he was accused of forcing several people into his car because he suspected someone had broken into his Broward County home.

This was also the first time he was arrested after achieving wide-ranging fame.

After his release in October 2015 on bond, Black was arrested again in St. Lucie County for possession of less than two pounds of marijuana. This case dissolved relatively quickly.

Black was arrested in 2016 in Florence, South Carolina, for allegedly r*ping a woman after she reportedly accompanied him to his hotel room. He was charged with criminal s*xual misconduct.

Shortly after the s*xual misconduct incident, Kodak Black was arrested for possessing a weapon by a convicted felon. He reportedly threw a loaded gun at police when they chased him before apprehending him.

The same year, Kodak was arrested again in Broward County because of his connection with open warrants related to the previous charges of false imprisonment and armed robbery. He was eventually sentenced to three months in jail, one year of house arrest, and five years of probation. He was also ordered to do mandatory community service.

Right after this sentence ended, Kodak was extradited to South Carolina and charged with the previous s*xual battery case. He posted a $100,000 bond and finally went home.

Kodak Black was arrested again in 2017 for violating the terms of his house arrest. He was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a bartender at Club Climaxx in Miami earlier in February.

In a particularly bad phase, even for Kodak Black, he was embroiled in several legal issues, including assaulting his anger management counselor. He was ultimately given one year in prison.

At the start of 2018, Kodak Black once again ended up in a terrible situation after posting a live stream on his Instagram feed, where he was seen surrounded by drugs and weapons with his child nearby. He was charged with grand theft of a firearm, two charges of possession of a weapon or ammo by a Florida delinquent adult felon, possession of cannabis over 20 grams, child neglect without great bodily harm, and two counts of parole violation.

After legal disputes throughout 2018, Black was arrested again in April 2019 after he was found with a Glock 9mm pistol and marijuana at the Canadian border. After posting a hefty bail, he was arrested again less than a month later in Miami for weapons charges.

After federal sentencing, probation, and more charges over 2020 and 2021, Black was arrested again in January 2022 for trespassing in Pompano Beach. The charge was dropped shortly after.

Now, Black has once again entered prison, and with his criminal history, it will be hard for the rapper to get out of this one easy.