How many times has Sethward appeared on AGT? Meet the novelty star ahead of his appearance on AGT: All Stars

America's Got Talent has multiple acts that neither the judges nor the audience can forge, even when they want to, and one such act is Sethward. Dressed as an animal and messing it towards the end, Sethward has been on AGT four times and has qualified only once to move ahead.

Despite all this, Sethward will also appear in the new spin-off of NBC's America's Got Talent: All Stars 2023. The show will premiere on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Sethward from America's Got Talent has appeared as multiple characters on the show

Seth Allison hosts Show and Tell as Sethward. (Image via Instagram/@sthwrd)

Sethward, whose real name is Seth Allison, is a famous comedian who made television appearances dressed as different characters. The Texas-native has a bachelor's degree in Media Production from Pepperdine University.

Seth served as the executive producer of a sketch comedy show, The Randumb Show. He creates videos for his own YouTube channel and Instagram, and also performs live.

His first act on TV was dressed as a Caterpillar transitioning into a Butterfly on America's Got Talent season 13.

Here are all of Sethward's appearances over the years.

1. Season 13 - Sethward the caterpillar

For his first audition on America's Got Talent, he came dressed as Sethward - the caterpillar who later transitioned into a Butterfly. The audience and the judges looked confused throughout the act.

When he switched to the Butterfly costume, the judges noticed a hole in his stockings and immediately buzzed him, sending him out of the competition.

2. Season 14 - The Giraffe and the Walrus

In season 14, Seth Allison came to the audience twice. He first came dressed as a giraffe who complained about how he wanted a long neck like the other giraffes.

While he was still in the middle of his act, he got buzzed by all the judges and booed by the audience. As he continued, Simon Cowell asked Terry Crews to drag the comedia off the stage.

In the second act, Seth came dressed as a Walrus. He played with balls on the stage just like a walrus would and even rolled down from the stage.

While Simon and Howie voted yes, Julianne and Gabrielle didn't, which sent him back home.

3. Season 16 - The Peacock and the Pheonix

On the first episode of America's Got Talent, season 16, Seth came dressed as a Peacock. He was selected to go into the next round after getting four out of the six votes from the judges.

His AGT journey came to an end in episode 10, Quaterfinals, where he continued with his Peacock act and transformed into a Pheonix.

He did not receive enough votes to move to the semifinal round.

4. Season 17 - A Worm inside an apple

Seth once again appeared for auditions in the 17th season of America's Got Talent. This time, dressed like a worm inside an apple. After being buzzed by all the judges, Terry dragged him off the stage when the bottom part of his costume tore, revealing him to be naked in front of everyone.

Sethward appearances outside AGT

America's Got Talent isn't the only place you can catch Sethward. He also appeared on different shows worldwide, like twice on Czeckosloviakia's Got Talent. First, he came dressed as a chicken and then as a snake.

He also appeared on The Gong Show, season 2 in 2018. In his four appearances on the show, he was dressed as a walrus, a chicken, a cow, and as a bunny.

Though he isn't a favorite of Simon Cowell, the comedian has gathered a fan following of his own. He also has millions of views onAmerica's Got Talent due to his crazy appearances.

Seth is all set to be back on America's Got Talent for the fifth time on AGT: All-Stars. Many will be waiting to see his creative ideas for this season.

Don't forget to catch him on stage on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

