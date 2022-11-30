American socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian was slammed online after the amount that she would be getting in the child support settlement from her ex-husband Kanye West went viral.
According to court documents obtained by The Guardian on November 29, the 42-year-old star and Ye have reached an agreement on their divorce.
The documents filed by the former duo and their lawyers asked a judge to approve the conditions they have agreed upon, which includes $200,000 a month of child support from Kanye West to Kardashian.
As per the filings submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court, the duo will have joint custody of their four kids, who range from ages three to nine, and none of them will pay any other spousal support.
Kim Kardashian makes several million per year
Kim Kardashian is a businesswoman who has many ventures of her own. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Skims founder's net worth is $1.4 billion, while she makes $80 million per year.
Her most notable venture was appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!. As per TMZ, the Kardashians signed a $150 million contract with the channel in 2017 for five seasons.
In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner confirmed that she takes a 10 percent cut for bagging the deal, which leaves $135 million split between Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, with each getting $27 million.
Per season, the Kar-Jenners make $4.5 million each, with Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe receiving a little more for being executive producers on the show. The exact figure, however, is unknown.
From her second reality show, The Kardashians, on Hulu, Kim and her famous sisters made more than what they were offered at E!. As per Variety, the Kar-Jenners were paid a nine-figure amount for two seasons.
Kim Kardashian makes $7.5 million to $8.3 million per season on the Hulu reality show. The KKW Beauty founder also earns a hefty amount of money by posting on Instagram.
While appearing on an episode of My Guest Needs No Introduction in 2020, Kardashian explained that she garners more money from Instagram than she did on KUWTK.
“We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”
Sources revealed to TMZ that Kim Kardashian actually earns $1 million per Instagram post as opposed to documents obtained, which state that she earns between $300,000 to $500,000 per upload.
In 2020, Kardashian sold off 20 percent of her start-up venture KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance to beauty company Coty for a massive amount of $200 million. Moreover, Skims also raised $5 million, as per Forbes.
Netizens not happy with Kim Kardashian getting child support
After the news of Kim Kardashian filing papers to get $200,000 in child support from Kanye West went viral, Twitterati was left furious.
Several fans slammed the beauty mogul for demanding child support amount when she is a billionaire while Kanye is supposedly making less money now that several brands have cut ties with him following his anti-semitic thoughts and posts.
Users called her "greedy," and suggested that Kanye should ask for spousal support from Kardashian.
As of this writing, Kim Kardashian has not addressed the backlash on social media on asking for child support.