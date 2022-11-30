American socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian was slammed online after the amount that she would be getting in the child support settlement from her ex-husband Kanye West went viral.

According to court documents obtained by The Guardian on November 29, the 42-year-old star and Ye have reached an agreement on their divorce.

Nikki @nikkicruiser Kim kardashian getting 2.4M a year from child support from kanye west makes no sense at all. Kim kardashian getting 2.4M a year from child support from kanye west makes no sense at all. https://t.co/m76uzbvdJW

The documents filed by the former duo and their lawyers asked a judge to approve the conditions they have agreed upon, which includes $200,000 a month of child support from Kanye West to Kardashian.

As per the filings submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court, the duo will have joint custody of their four kids, who range from ages three to nine, and none of them will pay any other spousal support.

Kim Kardashian makes several million per year

Kim Kardashian is a businesswoman who has many ventures of her own. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Skims founder's net worth is $1.4 billion, while she makes $80 million per year.

Her most notable venture was appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!. As per TMZ, the Kardashians signed a $150 million contract with the channel in 2017 for five seasons.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner confirmed that she takes a 10 percent cut for bagging the deal, which leaves $135 million split between Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, with each getting $27 million.

Per season, the Kar-Jenners make $4.5 million each, with Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe receiving a little more for being executive producers on the show. The exact figure, however, is unknown.

From her second reality show, The Kardashians, on Hulu, Kim and her famous sisters made more than what they were offered at E!. As per Variety, the Kar-Jenners were paid a nine-figure amount for two seasons.

Kim Kardashian makes $7.5 million to $8.3 million per season on the Hulu reality show. The KKW Beauty founder also earns a hefty amount of money by posting on Instagram.

While appearing on an episode of My Guest Needs No Introduction in 2020, Kardashian explained that she garners more money from Instagram than she did on KUWTK.

“We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”

Sources revealed to TMZ that Kim Kardashian actually earns $1 million per Instagram post as opposed to documents obtained, which state that she earns between $300,000 to $500,000 per upload.

In 2020, Kardashian sold off 20 percent of her start-up venture KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance to beauty company Coty for a massive amount of $200 million. Moreover, Skims also raised $5 million, as per Forbes.

Netizens not happy with Kim Kardashian getting child support

After the news of Kim Kardashian filing papers to get $200,000 in child support from Kanye West went viral, Twitterati was left furious.

Several fans slammed the beauty mogul for demanding child support amount when she is a billionaire while Kanye is supposedly making less money now that several brands have cut ties with him following his anti-semitic thoughts and posts.

Users called her "greedy," and suggested that Kanye should ask for spousal support from Kardashian.

TrisDhaliwal @trisdhaliwal Don’t shame Kim K for getting 200k in child support from Kanye. Shame her for co-signing pedophila as a mother of four because it pays her. Don’t shame Kim K for getting 200k in child support from Kanye. Shame her for co-signing pedophila as a mother of four because it pays her.

New Account: Keith @KeithTopG Kanye West will be paying Kim Kardashian $200k a month in child support.



Men, here's a little advice. Choose the merrital partner carefully, be weary of:



1. Women coming a family of failed marriages.

2. Feminist advocates

3. Women whose bodies are available for public display Kanye West will be paying Kim Kardashian $200k a month in child support.Men, here's a little advice. Choose the merrital partner carefully, be weary of:1. Women coming a family of failed marriages.2. Feminist advocates3. Women whose bodies are available for public display

𝕋𝔼𝔼 @returnofthetee Kim K asking for child support from Kanye like she not a billionaire is insane. That man just lost millions too. Kim K asking for child support from Kanye like she not a billionaire is insane. That man just lost millions too.

Debating Hip-Hop @DebatingHipHop_ Kim Kardashian has generational wealth and is getting 200k a month from Kanye for child support??? greed is crazy Kim Kardashian has generational wealth and is getting 200k a month from Kanye for child support??? greed is crazy

Problem Solvers Get Paid 🦍 @legends_dad1 The question y’all need to be asking is how is Kanye paying Kim when Kim has more money and more cash flowing businesses than Ye right now???



Ye quite literally should be receiving spousal support from the Kardashian klan The question y’all need to be asking is how is Kanye paying Kim when Kim has more money and more cash flowing businesses than Ye right now???Ye quite literally should be receiving spousal support from the Kardashian klan

Anthony Debenny @AnthonyDebenny What's gone on now is funny n amusing ye or Kanye has to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a month alimony. Isn't she a billionaire maybe even a "lawyer " someday. Then he's anti- jew n hanging around other racist. Then ask former president to be his vice president. Keep laughing. What's gone on now is funny n amusing ye or Kanye has to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a month alimony. Isn't she a billionaire maybe even a "lawyer " someday. Then he's anti- jew n hanging around other racist. Then ask former president to be his vice president. Keep laughing.

jotman @jotmanjotman Kim Kardashian getting 200k a month from Kanye Kim Kardashian getting 200k a month from Kanye https://t.co/UPYvHfFVJY

Texture, PhD @iamtexture Kim kardashian’s net worth is 1.8 billion. Kanye’s is now a fraction of that. They awarded her $200k a month in child support for equal time with kids. Where are the equal rights feminists now? 🦗 Kim kardashian’s net worth is 1.8 billion. Kanye’s is now a fraction of that. They awarded her $200k a month in child support for equal time with kids. Where are the equal rights feminists now? 🦗

Nick Russo @Kingnickrusso Kanye has to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support



oooooooof Kanye has to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support oooooooof

Evan Turner @thekidet Kanye paying Kim 200k a month for child support just doesn’t sit right with me.. Kanye paying Kim 200k a month for child support just doesn’t sit right with me..

Nephew Ruckus @JefeDreams @TMZ 200K a month?!? Ain’t Kim K a billionaire?!? Wtf does Kanye need to give her that much a month when she has more money than him smh the law needs to be better you can’t justify why each child needs 50k a month that ain’t support that’s a better job than most Americans have @TMZ 200K a month?!? Ain’t Kim K a billionaire?!? Wtf does Kanye need to give her that much a month when she has more money than him smh the law needs to be better you can’t justify why each child needs 50k a month that ain’t support that’s a better job than most Americans have

As of this writing, Kim Kardashian has not addressed the backlash on social media on asking for child support.

