How much are Luke Combs tickets? Price, presale, where to buy, dates, and all about his 2023 World Tour

On Thursday, American country music singer and songwriter Luke Combs announced a tour for 2023, which will see him perform 35 shows in 16 countries on three different continents.

The Forever After All singer will kick off the US leg of his tour on March 25 in Texas and wrap it up on July 29 in Philadelphia. He will also make stops in Nashville, Detroit, and Chicago, among other cities. Luke Combs will then head to Australia, Norway, Belgium, and Ireland.

For the last leg of the tour, the singer will perform in the UK before the tour wraps up on October 19.

Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb will support Luke Combs on the North American dates, while Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman will be there with Combs in Australia and New Zealand.

The ticket prices for Luke Combs’ 2023 tour are yet to be released. The singer is currently on tour, performing shows in North America, and the ticket prices for this tour start from $25 and cross $1000. He will conclude his tour in Oklahoma on December 10.

Luke Combs' 2023 Tour Tickets

Fans can visit Luke Combs’ website and join his club for information on ticket presales for the upcoming world tour. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on September 16 from 10 am ET. Fans can also register for the 2023 Ticketmaster stadium verified fan presale access, available from September 11 at 10 pm PT.

Various presales, including the Bootleggers verified fan presale, will begin on September 14 at 10 am ET. From September 15, numerous other presales, at different timings, will open up for fans. These include a Citi card member presale, support presale, local presale, Morning Hangover presale, and Spotify presale.

Luke Combs' 2023 World Tour Dates

March 25 — Arlington, TX *

April 1 — Indianapolis, Ind. *

April 15 — Nashville, Tenn. *

April 22 — Detroit, Mich. *

April 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. *

May 6 — Chicago, Ill. *

May 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. *

May 20 — Boise, Idaho *

May 27 — Vancouver, B.C. *

June 3 — Edmonton, A.B. *

June 10 — Kansas City, Mo. *

June 17 — St. Louis, Mo. *

July 8 — Tampa, Fla. *

July 15 — Charlotte, N.C. *

July 22 — Foxborough, Mass. *

Aug. 9 — Auckland, New Zealand +

Aug. 11 — Brisbane, Australia +

Aug. 16 — Sydney, Australia +

Aug. 20 — Melbourne, Australia +

Aug. 23 — Adelaide, Australia +

Aug. 26 — Perth, Australia +

Sept. 30 — Oslo, Norway

Oct. 1 — Stockholm, Sweden

Oct. 4 — Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct. 6 — Hamburg, Germany

Oct. 7 — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oct. 8 — Paris, France

Oct. 10 — Zurich, Switzerland

Oct. 11 — Brussels, Belgium

Oct. 13 — Dublin, Ireland

Oct. 14 — Belfast, N. Ireland

Oct. 16 — Glasgow, U.K.

Oct. 17 — Manchester, U.K.

Oct. 19 — London, U.K.

* With Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb

+ With Cody Johnson, Lane Pittman

More about Luke Combs

The Forever After All singer-songwriter, 32, has earned several accolades to his name, including two Grammy award nominations.

Combs began performing when he was still a child. In 2014, he released his extended debut play, The Way She Rides. In 2017, Combs released his debut album, This One’s for You, which reached number four on the Billboard 200, and in 2019, he released his second album, What You See Is What You Get. The artist released a deluxe version of the album on October 23, 2020, titled Forever After All.

Apart from two Grammy nominations, Combs has received two iHeart Radio Music Awards, four Academy of Country Music Awards, and six Country Music Association Awards, including the 2021 Entertainer of the Year award.

This year, he has been nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year and the Male Vocalist and Album of the Year categories.

Edited by Shreya Das