How much does Paul Hollywood make from The Great British Bake Off? Celebrity chef's jaw-dropping earnings revealed

There are only so many names to remember when it comes to baking show connoisseurs, and The Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood is one of those names. Paul Hollywood has been an integral part of one of the most celebrated baking shows ever since he joined the BBC in 2010.

The blue-eyed judge has been reported by The Sun to be paid £400,000 a series on his contract with the show and the channel, which has recently ended, therefore indicating an even higher pay as per renewed contracts.

Paul Hollywood, along with the other judges, was offered a pay rise when The Great British Bake Off shifted from BBC One to Channel 4, and Hollywood was reported to have made £1.2 million over the course of three years of its previous run.

Paul Hollywood appears on The Great British Bake Off alongside Prue Leith, making him the highest-paid judge on the show.

Paul John Hollywood, the 57-year-old celebrity chef and television presenter from Wallasey, Cheshire, England, has been reported to be the highest-paid judge on The Great British Bake Off.

According to the Daily Mail UK, Hollywood is said to have made more than some of the country's top footballers, including the names of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, and West Ham’s Declan Rice. The television presenter and chef popular for his elusive handshake has taken home £3.2million in earnings in the last year.

The baking show started off with BBC Two and then later shifted to BBC One as it gained popularity. It was shifted to Channel 4 in the eighth season and run for seven seasons since. The shift from BBC to Channel 4 led to a pay hike in the salaries that the judges drew from The Great British Bake Off.

Paul Hollywood has been on the show ever since its inception in 2010, which justifies his pay package being higher than his co-judge, Prue Leith. Leith manages to keep her pay undisclosed. However, her pay from the famous baking show has been estimated to be around £200,000 for each season.

On the other hand, Paul Hollywood is said to have drawn a whopping £400,000 per season according to his old contract with the show and the channel before he received a revised pay under the new contract. Meanwhile, according to The Sun, his net worth stands at a whopping £12 million compared to his co-judge’s net worth of £85 million.

Hollywood pulls in revenue from his company HJP Media, which stands at a worth of £4.3million. Simultaneously, he has made £1.7 million from The Great British Bake Off to date. He has appeared in The American Baking Competition and The Great American Baking Show in addition to his own cooking shows such as Paul Hollywood’s Pies and Puds and Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip.

Apart from his kitchen staples, his cookbooks also contribute to royalties as he has been published eleven times by publishers like Bloomsbury. His book 100 Great Breads won the Top Bread and Pastry Book for 2005 at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

So far, he continues to work as a judge on Love Productions’ The Great British Bake Off. As described by IMDb, the synopsis for The Great British Bake Off reads,

"Bakers attempt three challenges each week trying to impress the judges enough to go through to the next round and eventually are crowned Britain's best amateur baker."

Season 14 of the show began airing on Channel 4 on September 26, 2023, and has been broadcast on Netflix as Collection 11 following the UK air date.