How did Nanci Griffith die? All about the Grammy-award winning artist as she passes away at 68 

American singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith has passed away at the age of 68. The news was reportedly confirmed by her manager.

Known for her contributions to folk and country music, the Grammy-award winner reportedly took her last breath on Friday, August 13, 2021. As of now, the cause of her death remains unknown.

Griffith’s management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment, is yet to release an official statement to abide by the musician's final wish:

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing.”

Nanci Griffith’s former co-worker and fellow country singer, Suzy Bogguss, also penned a heartfelt note to pay an emotional tribute to the late singer:

“A beautiful soul that I love has left this earth. I feel blessed to have many memories of our times together along with most everything she ever recorded. I’m going to spend the day reveling in the articulate masterful legacy she’s left us.”

Griffith is best remembered for classic numbers like Love at the Five and Dime, Outbound Plane, From a Distance and Once in a Very Blue Moon. She rose to fame in the mid-1970s and showcased her prowess in folk and country music. She also mastered a unique style of music and termed it "Folkabilly."

In 1994, Nanci Griffith bagged a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album for Other Voices, Other Rooms.

The following year, she was awarded the Kate Wolf Memorial Award by the World Folk Music Association. She also received the Americana Trailblazer Award from the Americana Music Association in 2008.

Nanci Griffith was born as Nanci Caroline Griffith on July 6, 1953, in Texas. She was a singer, songwriter and guitarist. She began performing at local gigs and shows from the age of 12 and launched a career in mainstream music in 1977.

Griffith released her debut album, There’s a Light Beyond These Woods, in 1978 and won an award for songwriting at the Kerrville Folk Festival. She moved to Nashville in the early 1980s and collaborated with several folk artists. She went on to record more than 17 studio albums and two live albums.

In addition to her popular folk and country songs, Nanci Griffith is recognized for her appearances on PBS' Austin City Limits.

The singer also collaborated with Jimmy Webb and contributed to Red Hot + Country, an AIDS benefit album for the Red Hot Organization.

Nanci Griffith married singer-songwriter Eric Taylor in 1976. The couple divorced in 1982. She was also engaged to singer-songwriter Tom Kimmel but parted ways before tying the knot.

Nanci Griffith is also a cancer survivor. She battled breast cancer in 1996 and thyroid cancer in 1998.

Following the news of Nanci Griffith’s tragic demise, several fans and admirers took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the singer:

Today i am just sad man. I lost one of my idols. One of the reasons I am in Nashville.She blew my mind the first time I heard Marie and Omie. And singing with her was my favorite things to do. Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies. https://t.co/LxybrFSHAh — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 13, 2021

RIP Nanci Griffith….an absolute legend and a rocker pic.twitter.com/vf1tWU0ilT — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 14, 2021

Deeply shocked to hear that Nanci Griffith has passed on. A brilliant, trailblazing song writer and a great friend of Ireland. #RIPNanciGriffith pic.twitter.com/phvNsUW7rS — Ralph McLean (@RalphMcLeanShow) August 13, 2021

RIP Texas songbird. Many a mile with #nancigriffith on Gulf Coast Highways. pic.twitter.com/OZ4znESQNf — jude (@bayestriker) August 13, 2021

The great Nanci Griffith has died and I am wrecked. RIP. #songwriter pic.twitter.com/8Z7SGtzRpi — Loubelle is VAXXED (@louisemosrie) August 13, 2021

“You'll be the mule I'll be the plow

Come harvest time we'll work it out

There's still a lot of love, here in these troubled fields.”



Loved this song for ever and ever.#nancigriffith RIP. — Trish Carolan (@trishi83) August 13, 2021

V sad to hear Nanci Griffith has died .I thought she was wonderful , a great live performer,storyteller songwriter with a unique soulful voice ❤️I owe her so much as I loved the sound of her records & was thrilled when she invited me to appear on one 🙏 She will be so missed ❤️ — Tanita Tikaram💙 (@tanita_tikaram) August 13, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of one of my all-time favourite singers - Nanci Griffith. Saw her many times including the night my mother passed away, when it truly felt she was singing Gulf Coast Highway just to me. pic.twitter.com/219YvOlomw — Nick Davis (@NickDavis_18) August 13, 2021

Our condolences go out to all the family, friends & family of the great Nanci Griffith. Such a great Texas Music icon, and influential musical legacy. #nancigriffith pic.twitter.com/WwpSKTe5Mv — Texas Music Scene (@TXmusicTV) August 13, 2021

Very sorry to hear of the death of Nanci Griffith. She was a bright light in the dark 1980s. Saw her in the Olympia once, c.1988, then met her sitting alone in McDonald’s Grafton St next day & said a shy hello. She seemed lovely. pic.twitter.com/vJgQ4pLAH2 — Frank McNally (@FrankmcnallyIT) August 13, 2021

😥 Friend just messaged me to say that Nanci Griffith has died. An extraordinary singer writer & player. She was v good to me when I was starting out, brought me on the road with her & brought people to my gigs. We shared some epic nights. “God bless the flyer…“ #NanciGriffith pic.twitter.com/AjFncw1FVB — Eleanor McEvoy (@eleanormcevoy) August 13, 2021

I’m gutted. There are 4 artists that I have a complete record / album / music collection. She’s one of them. I’m forever grateful for her and her music. God, this past year and half has taken a chunk of my soul. #nancigriffith pic.twitter.com/cHiTVkOOVU — 🌊🏳️‍🌈✌🏻Elizabeth Wills ✌🏻🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@_elizabethwills) August 13, 2021

RIP Nanci Griffith. The Real Deal. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 13, 2021

Rest In Peace Nanci Griffith 💜 https://t.co/hO1twXA0Qu — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) August 13, 2021

Nanci Griffith wrote such beautiful songs. I didn’t know her, but I believe it must be true that she had a big beautiful heart. You can hear it. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 13, 2021

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Nanci Griffith will always be alive through her music. Her legacy and contribution to the folk industry will be remembered by fans and contemporaries alike.

