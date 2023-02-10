How did Nancy's mother react to her and Bartise's "friendship" on Love Is Blind: After the Altar?

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 3 released its episodes on Friday, February 10, 2023, on Netflix. Fan favorite cast members of the latest installment are gracing the screens with their fun banter, charming personalities and relationship updates. Loyal fans of the franchise have been wanting to find answers to several questions, rumors and allegations, and the special is ready to offer them the same.

In the three-part special episode of Love is Blind: After the Altar, Nancy initially decided to form a friendship with Bartise. During the season 3 finale, the latter said "No" to Nancy at the altar and the couple split up, drawing severe criticism from her family towards Bartise. Although Nancy wished to be friends with him, her mother wasn't happy about it and referred to Bartise as the "poop" emoji.

The official press release of the series reads:

"First come the pods, then comes marriage, then comes, well, whatever this is. A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"

Nancy and Bartise try to be friends on Love Is Blind: After the Altar

Season 3 of the Netflix special premiered at 3 am ET/2 am CT and gave viewers an insight into what transpired between the cast members a year after they filmed the season. While some couples decided to work through their issues, for others it was the last time viewers would see them on screen.

Former Love Is Blind season 3 couple Nancy and Bartise might not have ended up married, but they tried to reconnect as friends. The duo discussed what transpired on their wedding day. Nancy explained that her family has always trusted her with her decisions and so it was extremely emotional for them to see their daughter get married. But when it didn't happen, they were heartbroken.

Bartise, however, confessed to being shocked by her family's reaction but wished to leave all of it behind and become someone Nancy "could rely on." The latter also wanted them to be friends as she felt he was a good person to have around.

Later on in the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, Nancy, who hadn't told her family about meeting Bartise confessed the same to her mother and her brother. Her mother failed to understand why she wanted to be his friend and got extremely tense about it. Although Nancy tried to calm the situation, her mother addressed her concerns with the same.

She said:

"When it comes to my babies, I tear s**t up. Do you know, um, the emoji poop? That's what he is for me. A piece of S - - T. I would never wanna be his friend. I'm sorry. I can never...Even if he were to turn around and say, "Oh we made up and we're gonna get married, and this and that," I don't know how I would take that."

Nancy's brother Steve mentioned that the Love Is Blind star was still holding on to memories, while her mother mentioned that she was too nice to care for Bartise and wanted to be his friend. Nancy was left extremely emotional at the end of the conversation as she felt it wasn't right to cut her ex-fiancé off because she still cared for him.

By the end of the conversation, Nancy's mother asked her to put herself first, while Steve asked her to maintain her peace of mind.

The latest installment has added another successful run to the Love Is Blind franchise. Over the years, the show has seen several couples who have found love and a potential partner, as well as pairs who have gone through both amicable and terrible breakups.

The three-part special of Love Is Blind: After the Altar are premiering on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes