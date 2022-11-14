How does Nick Cannon make money? Annual income and salary explored as singer opens up on paying more than $3 million in child support

American comedian Nick Cannon opened up about paying a hefty amount in child support every year as he gears up to welcome his 12th child with Alyssa Scott.

While appearing on November 11's episode of The Neighborhood Talk, the 42-year-old star revealed that he pays more than $3 million in child support arrangements every year for his ten children. He said:

“I definitely spend a lot more than [$3 million] on my children annually. I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

The confession came a day after The U.S. Sun published a report on his financial requirements to be an estimated $3 million to nurture his kids.

Nick Cannon also welcomed his third child, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa, on November 11. Beautiful marks his 11th kid overall.

Nick Cannon has had most of his earnings from hosting gigs and acting career

As per The Richest, Nick Cannon's estimated net worth is $20 million, which he has made by hosting gigs and acting roles.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cannon was paid $70,000 per episode when he hosted America's Got Talent from 2009 to 2016. For those eight seasons he hosted, the show would have paid him an estimated amount between $1,820,000 to $2,240,000, depending on the number of episodes each season.

After leaving AGT in 2017, Cannon began hosting the US edition of The Masked Singer in 2019. Cosmopolitan reports that the judges on the show get paid between $250,000 to $500,000 per episode. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Nick Cannon making $5 million per season on The Masked Singer.

Additionally, Nick Cannon earned a hefty amount of money from hosting shows such as Lip Sync Battle, The Nick Cannon Show, Shorties, Fox talk show Nick Cannon, and Wild ‘n Out.

The 42-year-old star also has acting credits in several films and television series like Kenan & Kel, Whatever It Takes, Men in Black II, Drumline, Love Don't Cost a Thing, All That, Underclassman, Bobby, American Son, The Killing Room, Up All Night, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Berserk, The Misfits, and many more.

Cannon also has a music career contributing to his $20 net worth. According to divorce documents obtained by TMZ, after Cannon got separated from Mariah Carey, he was liable for child support even though he was earning $2.7 million in 2014 while the Hero singer made $6.3 million. The documents stated that the comedian must pay at least $5,000 monthly in a trust for their kids, Moroccan and Monroe.

Nick is a father of 11 children whom he welcomed with six different women. He first welcomed twins Morrocan and Monroe in 2011 with his former wife, Mariah Carey, with whom he was married from 2008 to 2016.

With Brittany Bell, he had a son named Golden in 2017, a daughter named Powerful in 2020, and another son named Rise, born in September 2022.

Cannon and Abby De La Rosa became parents to twins Zion and Zillion in June 2021. He also had a son named Zen with Alyssa Scott in the same month, but he died seven months later due to brain cancer.

With Bre Tiesi, Cannon fathers Legendary, who was born in July 2022, while with LaNisha Cole, he has a daughter, Onyx, whom the duo welcomed in September 2022.

Nick recently welcomed his third child with Abby while expecting his second and 12th child with Scott.

