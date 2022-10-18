How old is Chelsey Jordan? Love Is Blind 2022 cast member is a customer success manager

Love is Blind season 3 is set to return with a new group of keen individuals looking for love. The show will send 15 men and 15 women on back-to-back blind dates until they decide if they’ve found the love of their lives.

One such contestant is 27-year-old customer success manager, Chelsey Jordan, who believes in going after what she wants. Jordan is more than excited to participate in the Netflix experiment to probably find "the one" she has been waiting for.

Netflix’s Tudum reads the synopsis of the reality dating show as:

"Grab your gold goblets and settle in: Love Is Blind is back for Season 3 starting Oct. 19. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey return for the newest chapter of the dating experiment, which will introduce fans to singles willing to date — and possibly get engaged — sight unseen."

The show is set to premiere on October 19, at 3 am ET on the streaming platform giant.

Chelsey Jordon is looking for someone just as silly as herself in Love is Blind season 3

Love is Blind season 3 is set to feature Chelsey Jordon in her quest for love. The 27-year-old customer success manager is originally from Dallas, much like most of the contestants this season.

She recently moved to Chicago with her dog, Sunny, who came into her life in March 2022.

Jordan had taken to Instagram to announce Sunny's arrival, writing in the caption:

"In honor of the spring equinox, here’s a new beginning in my life! Meet Sunny aka Sunny Bunny aka Sunny with a Chance."

Love Is Blind season 3 contestant Chelsey Jordan is looking for someone who can make her laugh. Her Instagram account stands currently at 1,500 followers, which is likely to go up drastically once the show airs. By the looks of it, Chelsey seems to be someone who enjoys sending time outdoors with her friends.

Her Love is Blind bio states that Jordan is ready to “rock it out” and is a versatile outgoing woman. She enjoys learning about culture and her plants and wants to find someone who can make her “light up.”

Her biggest pet peeve is meeting someone who is "not willing to try new things." According to Jordan, people like that are “very annoying.”

Her bio further states:

"I believe in going after what I want in life and if that means finding love in a box, then I’m willing to do it."

Other contestants set appear on Love is Blind season 3 alongside Chelsey Jordan include Jessica Gumbert, Julian Torres, Kalekia Adams, Kimberlee Clarke, Loren Langenbeck, Matt Bolton, Nancy Rodriguez, Nash Beuhler, Raven Ross, Sikiru Alagbada, Simmer Bajwa, Tony Taylor, Valerie Truong, Zach Gordon, and Zanab Jaffrey.

Joining them are Alexa Alfia, Amanda Peterson, Andrew Liu, Anthony LaScalea, Ashley Randermann, Bartise Bowden, Brannigan Maxwell, Brennon Lemieux, Charita Scott, Cole Barnett, Colleen Reed, Dale Dalida, and DaVonte Black.

More about the show

The unconventional social experiment aims to find out if people can fall in love without seeing each other or whether the physicality of courtship is an important aspect. Love is Blind season 3 will be hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lackey, who have been the hosts of the show since its inception.

The Netflix series will have a total of 12 episodes that will be airing in four batches. The first batch will air on October 19, followed by three episodes on October 26, and the next on November 2. The final set of episodes will be available on the platform on November 9 at 3 am ET.

So don't forget to see Chelsey Jordan and other contestants in the premiere of Love Is Blind season 3, streaming from October 19, at 3 am ET, only on Netflix.

