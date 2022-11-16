How old is Christy Aldred? Stay-at-home mom asks Sara Jane Ho help elevate life on Mind Your Manners

Mind Your Manners released six bingeworthy episodes on Netflix on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The series features etiquette instructor Sara Jane Ho, who helps her students learn the decent ways of life to be able to function effectively in society. Throughout the episode, the expert engages her clients in a variety of tasks, gets to know their journey and helps them fight their issues and insecurities to get them ready for the world.

In Episode 5 of Mind Your Manners, viewers were introduced to 50 year old stay-at-home mom Christy Aldred. The Hawaii resident lived with her husband Waine and daughter Sydney. The students wished Sara Jane Ho could "get her excited about life again," and bring the groove back for her to function better and conserve energy, considering she is an older parent.

The episode saw Christy engage in meaningful conversations and exciting activities with the help of Sara, that helped her build her confidents and elevate her life. The two exchanged different stories, opened up about issues, which ultimately led to the student's benefit. Check out how it all transpired below.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Episode 5 of Mind Your Manners.

How did Christy elevate her life in Episode 5 of Mind Your Manners?

For the first training session, Sara sat down with Christy for a session of afternoon tea. When asked how often the student has had such sessions, she revealed that she hasn't gone out much over the past few years. Christy also explained that she wanted to own a business and also be a dutiful mother, while the expert noted that both of them were full-time jobs and her student needed help in navigating the same.

In a confessional, Christy said:

"I think I'm a better mother than I am a wife..and I'm definitely a better wife than I can be a businesswoman. But I'd like to elevate myself to a ten in all three of those categories."

The Mind Your Manners expert then noted that Christy wanted to live a life for herself and wanted to try and find her own identity beyond "being a mother to Sydney or a wife to Waine." Sara explained that her student chose to live first for her family and had made sacrifices that she had forgetten herself.

While visiting her house, Sara found that Christy's daughter had buried the dead fishes in the backyard, which the expert found as an imbalance between the yin and the yang, potentially creating negative energy. She also advised Christy to replace her workstation with a dining table as mealtimes should be spent together.

While the Mind Your Manners expert loved her student's small earrings business, she wasn't fascinated with her selling skills. Sara then noticed that Christy didn't have enough pictures of herself in the house. The student confessed to not feeling beautiful anymore.

To lift her spirits, Sara took her student to a Tai Chi class and then to an entire skincare and grooming session that would make her skin better and younger. Christy also got a brand new haircut and a wardrobe change that enabled her to increase her confidence level and feel better about herself.

By the end of the Mind Your Manners episode, Christy was seen sitting with the family on a dining table, taking better care of her skin and hair, and taking first steps towards building a website for her earrings business and selling them outside as well.

Throughout the six episodes of Mind Your Manners, Sara comes across people from all age groups and backgrounds, and trains them in different aspects of their personal and professional lives to set a strong foot in the society.

All six episodes of the reality series are available to stream on Netflix.

