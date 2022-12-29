How old is Daneliya Tuleshova? Boston singer will return to AGT stage for All Stars 2023

AGT: All Stars 2023 is set to feature some of the most memorable stars to have appeared on America’s Got Talent as well as the spin-offs that have taken place in multiple countries. Singers, dancers, aerialists, comedians and other entertainers will return for another shot at victory and one of them will take home the ultimate trophy.

One of the contestants set to return for All Stars 2023 is 16-year-old Daneliya Tuleshova from Boston. She first appeared on the show as part of season 15.

AGT: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Meet Daneliya Tuleshova ahead of her appearance on AGT: All Stars

The AGT: All Stars contestant Daneliya Tuleshova first appeared on America’s Got Talent in season 15, in 2020 when she was only 13 years old. She is originally from Kazakhstan and started singing at the age of 10.

Before appearing on the American talent show, she appeared in Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Belarus when she was only 11 years old. This was followed by her appearance in The World’s Best in 2019, where she placed in the Top 8.

During her AGT audition, the All Stars contestant sang Tears of Joy by Faouzia and earned a vote of confidence from Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell. Daneliya didn’t have to perform in episode 8, which was the Judge Cuts, and made her way into the quarterfinals.

In the next episode (11), she sang Sign of the Times by Harry Styles. Her performance earned her standing ovations from Howie, Sofia, Heidi, and guest judge Kenan Thompson from SNL and she received enough votes to make it to the semifinals.

In the following episode (12), she performed Who You Are by Jessie J and once again had judges standing up to appreciate her skills. Daneliya made her way to the finals, leaving behind Voices of Our City Choir and W.A.F.F.L.E crew.

In the finals, she sang I’m Alive by Sia and received a standing ovation from Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara. In the Finale (episode 22), Daneliya sang Kings and Queens with Ava Max, following which she did not receive enough votes to make it to the Top 5 and was eliminated.

Others to appear on AGT: All Stars along with Daneliya Tuleshova include Aidan Bryant, Aidan McCann, Alan Silva, Ana Maria Margean, Aneeshwar Kunchala, Archie Williams, Avery Dixon, Axel Blake, Bello Sisters, Berywam, Bir Khalsa, Brandon Leake, Brett Loudermilk, Caly Bevier, Captain Ruin, and Cristina Rae. Joining them will be Dance Town Family, Darius Mabda, Detroit Youth Choir, Divyansh and Manuraj, Dustin Tavella, Dustin’s Dojo, and more.

More about the show

In AGT: All Stars, a total of 60 acts will return to the stage in a battle to become the Ultimate All Star. Each week, 10 acts will perform for the judges, hoping to win one of five Golden Buzzers and move on to the finals.

In the upcoming show, the AGT Superfans will have to power to vote for one additional act every episode that will make it to the finale.

NBC’s press release about the show reads:

"Following the final performances, the superfans will vote again on the 11 finalists to choose the winner, which will be revealed in the two-hour star-studded finale"

Tune in on January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

