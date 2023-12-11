How old is Eddie Benjamin? Net worth and all about the Australian rising star amid PDA romance with Willow Smith

23-year-old Willow Smith was seen cozying up with Australian musician Eddie Benjamin on Friday, December 8, at Bronte Beach in Sydney, Australia. As reported by Hello Magazine, the pop star daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith wore a stunning black two-piece swimsuit as she embraced 21-year-old Eddie Benjamin on the shore and in the water.

Willow Smith also teased a project with Benjamin back in October. Benjamin is a versatile, up-and-coming musician, already having written and produced music for many popular veteran artists, including Meghan Trainor and Shawn Mendes. Eddie, rose to fame for being a part of the Australian band Haze Trio and even opened for Justin Bieber.

Willow Smith had flown into Australia to attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards with her "friend" Eddie Benjamin. Willow and Eddie's Friday at the beach in Sidney showed the duo being very close. As evidenced by pictures from Hello Magazine, Eddie, sporting blue swim shorts, massaged Willow while she used her phone, and both embraced while in the water.

Earlier in the week, while talking about Eddie, in a Man of the Year interview, Willow Smith gushed about how he was "so talented." She said:

"The proficiency with which he plays so many different instruments is crazy."

She added:

"You don't ever really see that kind of talent nowadays so, gotta cherish it, gotta make sure people see it and hopefully live our lives in a way that we could hopefully get a little bit of that talent,"

Eddie Benjamin is all set to be the future of the industry

Australian musician Eddie Benjamin has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry at age 21. According to Idol Networth, known for his versatility, proficiency, and raw talent, Benjamin commands an impressive net worth of $100,000 to $1 Million.

The Sydney native first rose to fame in Australia for being the vocalist and bass guitarist of the rock group Haze Trio alongside Tash Wolf and Indy Linzbichler. The trio, who met up through Rose Bay Secondary College’s music program, went on to have immense success in the country.

Haze trio toured the country and won many competitions, including the Balmain Blitz and Australia's Youthrock 2016. Three years later, in 2019, Benjamin relocated to Los Angeles, California, where he continued his successful run of form in the industry.

He wrote and produced for many prominent artists. He was involved in either the production or writing or both of four Meghan Trainor songs in 2020, including Holidays featuring Earth, Wind, and Fire and Here To Stay. The following year, he was a writer and producer for Shawn Mendes' It'll Be Okay.

In 2022, he was credited on Cordae's hit From a Birds Eye View, which peaked at 13 on the US Billboard 200. In 2023, he was credited for songwriting and bass and guitar on Shawn Mendes' What the Hell Are We Dying For?. Apart from his work for other artists, Benjamin is also seeing a rising solo career.

He released his first single Fuck My Friends in 2020, followed by Diamond Eyes, a collaboration with fellow Australian singer Sia, which was later added to his first EP released in 2021, Emotional. His second and latest EP, Weatherman, released in June of 2023, featured 2022's TikTok famous title track.

In a Grammy interview, Eddie revealed that along with Sia, he also considers Justin Bieber who he was introduced to through mutual friends, to be a mentor. Bieber has dubbed Eddie Benjamin "the next generation" and even made him open for him during his 2022 Justice World Tour.