How old is Elise Kristine? Meet the American Idol season 21 contestant ahead of episode 6

American Idol is set to return for one last round of auditions as the show tries to find the last of the contestants to make their way to Hollywood in the next round of the ABC show. One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming segment is Elise Kristine, who first gained fame on Tik Tok.

The 19-year-old singer is currently a student at Utah Valley University and has been singing since she was three years old. During her American Idol season 21 audition, she told the judges that singing is her entire life and that she wants to do it for the rest of her life.

Tune in on Sunday, March 26, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of the singing competition on ABC.

Elise Kristine opens up about her American Idol season 21 audition on ABC4 Utah

Set to appear in the last auditions of American Idol season 21 is Elise Kristine, a 19-year-old student at Utah State University. Kristine recently appeared on ABC4 Utah to talk about her experience auditioning for the show, which she described as "unreal."

She added:

"You walk in and it just knocks the wind out of you. It’s a huge room, the judges are glowing."

During the interview, she stated that she couldn’t talk much about the audition itself but opened up about how she was chosen to be on the show. Elise stated that she was scouted on the internet.

The American Idol season 21 contestant added that she uploads a lot of videos of herself singing on Instagram and Tik Tok and that she started this during Covid since she had nothing else to do. She added:

"A lady reached out to me and said ‘Yo, you want to audition for American Idol?’ and I was like ‘He*k yeah.”

According to Elise, there is a procedure involved in getting on the show, so she had to submit a virtual audition to the show's producers and executives and then wait. She finally heard from the show's producers and was invited to Las Vegas to perform for the judges.

When asked about the audition itself, the American Idol season 21 singer stated that the experience was unreal and that she doesn’t even remember half the things. She added:

"I’m going to watch the audition and be like ‘I don’t remember what the heck I did.”

While Elise didn’t open up about the song she will be singing in Sunday’s episode, she said that her style is generally “pop, R&B, Jazz.” She added that she can sing in a lot of genres and that she grew up doing a lot of musical theater.

Elise also noted that she had no idea how the judges were going to react. She avered that she thinks she did well and spoke nicely about the judges, describing them as “glowing.”

Set to appear on the upcoming episode of American Idol along with Elise Kristine includes Sierra Harris, Sarah Michele Maccar, Phil Kane, Oliver Steele, Mikenley Brown, Keya Stewart, Caroline Baran, Jayna Brown, Isaac Brown, Fire Wilmore, Cameron Osterloh, and Brooklyn Stafford.

