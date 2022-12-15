How old is Halima Cissé? Morocco woman and her 9 babies delivered in single birth return home after time in hospital

After spending 19 months in Morocco, 27-year-old Halima Cissé, the mother of the world’s first surviving nonuplets, has finally flown home to Mali along with her children. The infants broke the Guinness World Record for the highest number of babies that survived after being delivered in a single birth.

Halima and her kids have been living in Casablanca, Morocco, under medical support since 2021.

For better maternal care facilities and medical infrastructure to take care of women with multiple pregnancies, Mali’s government arranged for Halima to be flown to Casablanca’s Ain Borja clinic in Morocco.

Before the nonuplets were born, doctors were worried about Halima’s health and the chances of her babies surviving, considering the risks that come with premature births. She was admitted to the clinic at 25 weeks pregnant and medical staff was able to extend her third trimester to 30 weeks.

Finally, in May 2021, Halima Cissé from the city of Timbuktu, gave birth to her nine children – five girls and four boys while in Morocco. All of them were safely delivered by Cesarean section. During the operation, 10 doctors were present and were assisted by 25 paramedics.

Among the nonuplets, the girls are named Fatouma, Hawa, Kadidia, Oumou, and Adama, while the boys are named Oumar, Mohammed VI, Bah, and Elhadji.

Upon birth, the weight of each baby was between 1.1lb and 2.2lb (500 grams and 1 kilogram). However, they were still not completely safe from any risk that could lead to serious health hazards since they were prematurely born. They spent the first five months after their birth in the hospital itself, where they were kept in incubators under special care.

They were later moved to an apartment in Morocco owned by the Ain Borja clinic, where they received thorough, round-the-clock medical care. Halima stayed there for about 14 months before she was finally brought home to Mali on Tuesday, December 13.

Nonuplets born in Morocco to receive financial support from the Malian government

After Halima Cissé and her children safely arrived in Mali’s capital Bamako from Morocco, Abdelkader Arby, the father of the infants thanked the government of Mali for helping the family with financial aid.

Earlier this year, upon celebrating the nonuplets’ first birthday, Arby told the BBC Afrique in an interview:

"They're all crawling now. Some are sitting up and can even walk if they hold on to something. God gave us these children. He is the one to decide what will happen to them. I'm not worried about that. When the almighty does something, he knows why."

Arby shared how each of the babies has a unique personality. He elaborated:

"They all have different characters. Some are quiet, while other make more noise and cry a lot. Some want to be picked up all the time. They are all very different, which is entirely normal."

The father of the nonuplets also said that the babies instantly became famous in Mali. People were very eager to catch a glimpse of them.

Dieminatou Sangare, Mali’s Health Minister uploaded photos of her welcoming Halima and her husband along with their nine children on Facebook.

Sangare told AFP:

"Joy and satisfaction to see them in good health. The mother and babies are doing well and have arrived safe and sound in Mali.”

She also stated that the family will continue to receive financial support from the Malian government.

When the nonuplets were born last year, their father was overwhelmed with all the support and congratulatory messages he and his family were receiving. He thanked everybody for calling him, including the Malian authorities who expressed their joy upon the safe delivery of the babies.

