How old is Kenya Moore's daughter Brooklyn? RHOA star gets primary custody during divorce 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Kenya Moore's divorce from Marc Daly is finalized. The couple married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Brooklyn in November 2018.

While the couple first separated in 2019, they briefly rekindled their relationship the following year. However, in 2021, Kenya filed for divorce and requested sole custody of her now five-year-old daughter. While Kenya didn't get sole custody, the reality star agreed to share legal custody of their daughter.

Part of their divorce and marital problems was played out on camera in 2021 during season 13. In an episode that aired in February, the RHOA star met with her lawyer to talk about the next steps.

At the time she didn't know what they were because they hadn't discussed anything about where it was going. While Marc filed for divorce during the episode, he withdrew from the filing the very next day.

"I still believe my forever person exists": RHOA star Kenya Moore opens up about divorce

Kenya spoke to People Magazine about the court proceedings and noted that she had been granted a divorce after three years of litigation. She thanked everyone who prayed for her and uplifted her during the difficult time and noted that she was excited about the upcoming chapter of her life.

She added that she was also excited to be the "best mom" for her daughter Brooklyn.

"As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I'll have my happily ever after ending after all," the RHOA star noted.

RadarOnline.com obtained the court documents for the couple's proceedings which revealed that Marc had proposed a permanent parenting plan and "proposed child support addendum" during the long divorce battle.

As part of Brooklyn's custody case, Kenya's ex-husband tried to keep their child from being on the Bravo show as it was "inappropriate for a young child. The judge didn't agree with him and said that she could be a part of the show but with certain rules.

However, the judge added that the Bravo star was to notify Marc Daly of "any opportunity" where the minor child would appear on camera and will advise her ex-husband of the nature of the appearance.

"The minor child will only be involved in opportunities that are age-appropriate" the order read.

Marc's proposal noted that both he and Kenya will be responsible for their own costs and expenses associated with their parenting time, including "but not limited to, travel expenses."

However, Marc added an exception, which read that he would be responsible for Brooklyn's flights if he "elects to exercise his parenting time in his State of residence," which is New York.

As part of the settlement, Moore asked for child support while Marc demanded a share in the Georgia house that Kenya purchased before their wedding since the couple didn't sign a pre-nuptial agreement at the time of their wedding.

The documents also claimed that Marc's monthly income before taxes was $5000 while Kenya Moore's was $50,000. Due to the difference, he offered to pay the Real Housewives of Atlanta star $521 a month in child support.

RHOA wrapped up season 15 in September 2023, episodes of which are available to stream on Bravo and Peacock.