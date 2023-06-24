How old is Peter Cappio? The Bachelorette season 20 suitor once surprised his parents on a flight

The Bachelorette is set to return with yet another season and another leading lady. Season 20 will see Charity Lawson meet and connect with 25 men as they attempt to win her heart and become the recipient of the final rose.

One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming season is Peter Cappio, a 33-year-old commercial pilot from New York. Peter has traveled the world but is yet to find a match that makes him feel he’s on cloud nine.

His ABC bio reads:

"Peter describes himself as “the life of the party” and hopes his future wife can match his positive energy. Peter considers himself a man of faith and truly believes that his future wife is out there."

Tune in on Monday, June 26, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of The Bachelorette season 20 on ABC.

The Bachelorette season 20 suitor surprised his parents on a flight

One of the 25 contestants set to appear in the upcoming season of the ABC show is Peter Cappio. He is a commercial pilot who gained a lot of attention when he surprised his parents on a flight in November 2022.

Peter trained for over 10 years to become a commercial airline captain and throughout his career, he was unable to fly his parents anywhere. In November, he was supposed to start working for a new airline which meant that he would be flying a route that his parents would never end up taking.

However, he finally got the opportunity to be his parents’ pilot when they decided to visit him in Florida ahead of the airline change. The Bachelorette season 20 cast member switched with a colleague to be able to have control of the flight and made an announcement just as they were about to take off.

The announcement took place on a flight from New York to Florida and at the beginning of it, Peter stated that he normally makes these announcements from the comfort of the flight deck while in his seat. He said that that day was special since he had two very special passengers on board.

"And I just want to tell them in front of all you guys that mom, dad, thank you for everything that you’ve given me throughout the years and what you sacrifice to be able to let me accomplish my goals and do what I like to do every day and fly airplanes. So again, I love you and thank you so much."

The commercial pilot is set to appear in The Bachelorette season 20 in order to find his “co-pilot.” His ABC bio reads that he’s looking to find the love of his life and describes himself as the life of the party.

It continues:

"He can’t wait to meet the Bachelorette to see if she’s the perfect match he’s been looking for. Wheels up, Charity! Our hearts are ready for takeoff!"

The bio further states that the season 20 suitor is “addicted” to ChapStick, never loses in Mario Kart, and loves to play pickleball.

Set to join him on the show are Xavier, Warwick, Taylor, Tanner, Spencer, Sean, Nic, Michael, Khalid, Kaleb K, Josh, John H., John B., Joey, Joe, James, Dotun, Chris, Caleb B., Caleb A., Brayden, Adrian, Aaron S., and Aaron B.

