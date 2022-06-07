How old are Queer as Folk original cast members and where are they now?

Queer as Folk was America's first TV show to focus solely on the lives and loves of Pittsburgh's LGBTQIA++ characters from 2000 to 2005 on Showtime. The American version was, however, the second TV series to focus on the community, the first being the British version of the drama, which aired from 1999 to 2000. Peacock is renewing Queer as Folk in a 2022 series nearly two decades after the first reboot aired.

From Britain to Pittsburgh and now finally landing in New Orleans, the reboot will focus on the lives of homos*xual people in the French Quarter of the city. Grey's Anatomy's Devin Way, The Gifted star Fin Argus, Big Sky's Jesse James Keitel, Acts of Crime's CG, Hacks star Johnny Sibilly, and Will & Grace star Ryan O'Connell among others will feature in the series, which premieres on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Ahead of the iconic series' premiere, let's explore the lives of the original cast of Showtime's ground-breaking hit Queer as Folk.

How old are Showtime's Queer as Folk cast members?

Mike Sington @MikeSington A second ‘Queer as Folk’ reboot, based on the original UK series, is in the works for Bravo. The first reboot, set in Pittsburgh, was a groundbreaking hit on Showtime for five seasons. A second ‘Queer as Folk’ reboot, based on the original UK series, is in the works for Bravo. The first reboot, set in Pittsburgh, was a groundbreaking hit on Showtime for five seasons. https://t.co/u1EycZ1GjD

The central cast of Showtime's Queer as Folk included nine stars, most of whom were in their late twenties and early thirties when the show first premiered on American television.

The actors, who were a part of the show for five seasons starting in 2000 until its finale in 2005, included Michelle Cluine, Thea Gill, Robert Gant, Hal Sparks, Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, Sharon Gless, Peter Paige, and Scott Lowell.

The critically praised drama, which was adapted from a U.K. series of the same name, aired for a total of five seasons and chronicled the experiences of Michael (Hal Sparks, 52) and his diverse group of friends, which included:

Brian (Gale Harold, 52)

Emmett (Peter Paige, 52)

Ted (Scott Lowell, 57)

Justin (Randy Harrison, 44)

Lindsay (Thea Gill, 52)

Melanie (Michelle Clunie, 52)

His mother Debbie (Sharon Gless, 79)

Together, they dealt with a multitude of problems that were associated with their identities at a time which led to the beginning of a new era.

Where are they now?

1) Gale Harold

Since Harold kicked off his acting career with Queer as Folk, he has appeared in a number of TV shows, such as 2006's Deadwood, 2009's Desperate Housewives, 2011's The Secret Circle and Hellcats, and again in Criminal Minds in 2018.

2) Randy Harrison

Similar to that of Harold's, Harrison also started his acting career as 17-year-old Justin in the show. Aside from that, he has been a part of several off-Broadway productions, Antony and Cleopatra being one of them. However, he primarily appeared in regional productions like Equus and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

He also appeared on 2017's New York Is Dead, which was his most recent television appearance. According to reports, the actor recently revealed his declaration to return to school to study psychology and hopefully build a career as a counsellor.

3) Hal Sparks

Sparks, who started out as a comedian at the age of 17, has built a career as a stand-up comic as well as the lead singer of a rock band named ZERO 1. Apart from his role as Michael in the hit series, he has appeared in a number of reality TV shows such as America's Funniest Mom and Survival of the Richest in 2007, and most recently in 2019 on Famously Afraid.

4) Peter Paige

Before starring as Emmett in the series, Paige had appeared in a few TV shows, namely Will and Grace, Caroline in the City, and Suddenly Susan. Following the 2005 finale premiere of Queer as Folk, he moved on to directing Say Uncle and later moved on to producing hit series' including Freeform's The Fosters and Good Trouble.

His most celebrated contribution has been to Shonda Rhimes' Station 19, where he served as a producer and director for the show's episodes.

5) Scott Lowell

Before appearing as Ted on QAF, Lowell made appearances in The Debtors in 1999 and Frasier in 2000. After the show ended in 2005, the actor appeared in several TV shows including The Fosters, Castle, NCIS, Heroes, Criminal Minds, and Leverage. His most praised work has been his role as Dr. Filmore in Fox's drama series Bones.

The actor has also appeared alongside Bradley Cooper in Broadway's The Elephant Man and has written and starred in 2016's Adoptable, which narrates the story of his search for his birth parents.

The remaining cast of Queer as Folk, which includes Thea Gill (20th Century Women), Emmy Award recipient Sharon Gless (Switch and Cagney & Lacey), Robert Gant (Melrose Place and Friends), and Michelle Clunie (The Mentalist and Teen Wolf), have built an extensive acting career post the QAF 2005 finale.

Watch Peacock's reboot of the revolutionary series Queer as Folk, which is set to premiere on June 9, 2022.

