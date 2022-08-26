How old is Sofia Gomez? Xobrooklynne drama explained as latter responds to TikTok allegations 

TikToker Sofia Gomez has accused her ex-girlfriend, Brooklynne Webb, of sexual assault. The former took to her social media account claiming that she was violated multiple times in the course of a night.

The 20-year-old along with her girlfriend, Brooklynne, were widely known across social media platforms. Although the two did not announce that they were in a relationship, the same was speculated among fans.

Earlier this week, Sofia Gomez posted a video on her account announcing that her relationship was “over.” However, she did not elaborate on it. She also posted an acoustic song on the video-sharing platform and wrote in the comment section:

“I really do wish I could tell you guys that this isn’t about Brooklynne but it is.”

What did Sofia Gomez say in her latest video?

In Sofia Gomez’s most recent video, she narrated to her 5.6 million followers that she was sexually assaulted by her now ex-girlfriend, who goes by the name Xobrooklynne on social media. In a video titled “Explanation,” she said:

“I really didn’t want to have like post about this breakup because of the way it ended, I just don’t want anyone else to get hurt the way I did, cuz that’s just not cool. Brooklynne did multiple times in one night try to do things with me while I told her “no” and “stop” and that I just wanted to sleep and then I broke up with her a few days later when I realized what had happened.”

The influencer went on to thank her followers for showing support. She also stated that she was attending therapy and wanted to come forward with her story so that nobody else undergoes the same situation. She said in the video:

“For everyone who was worried about me, thank you, I have really good friends surrounding me. I think I’ll be fine. I’m talking to a therapist. So, that’s good. I’ve just seen it happen before where something happens to someone and they don’t say anything and the pattern continues and I don’t want the reason for that to happen to someone else. I know it wouldn’t be my fault.”

Brooklynne Webb responds to sexual assault allegations

After the allegations were brought forward, 18-year-old Brooklynnne took to her own TikTok account to deny the allegations.

The influencer took followers through the night of the incident and informed followers that the matter will be handled privately. She said in the video:

“On the morning of Sunday, August 14, we had just gotten back to my apartment from a small get together with a few of our friends when me and Sofia were being affectionate with each other. Then she went to her bag and pulled out an adult toy which she had consensually brought. We were in a consensual romantic and sexual relationship and I did not touch Sofia with the toy. Once we got back, we continued to be affectionate when Sofia said-“I’m tired, I’m going to sleep.” And after that, I kept to myself and did not touch her.”

The influencer went on to tell followers that Gomez did not communicate that she was “uncomfortable” with what happened the other night and continued to interact with her girlfriend. On August 21, Gomez called Brooklynne to tell her that she was breaking up with her because she made her feel uncomfortable.

Brooklynne claimed that she “immediately apologized” to Gomez as she never intended to make her feel that way. She also stated online that she did not address the situation sooner because this was her first breakup, and she did not upload any content online, which would be an “emotional reaction.”

The influencer ended the video by announcing that she would not be commenting on the matter further and asked followers not to send Sofia Gomez any hate.

Everything to know about Sofia Gomez and Xobrooklynne

Sofia Gomez blew up on the video-sharing platform after posting several lip-sync videos, which went on to attract followers to her platform. In recent days, she has been posting comedic content, dance videos, and short-form content where she gives her followers life updates.

The Florida native has amassed over 129.7 million likes on the platform and over 690k followers on Instagram.

Similar to Sofia Gomez, Brooklynne has also acquired an impressive following of 10.7 on TikTok. The Canada native gained traction for her POV videos and her makeup tutorials. She also has her own YouTube channel, where she has amassed over 63.6k subscribers.

The influencer is also celebrated for her body positive content on social media. She has over 481k followers on Instagram.

