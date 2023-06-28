How old is Summer Lin? Age difference with Jam Hsiao explored as Taiwanese singer set to marry his manager of 16 years

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao has popped the big question to his manager and girlfriend of 16 years, Summer Lin. On June 27, the 36-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself wrapping his arms around Lin as the duo smile at each other and announced that they were engaged.

Alongside, he wrote a lengthy caption in Taiwanese which after translation read:

"I wish to share my joy with all my loved ones… I want to let everybody know I am living blissfully. I have music, basketball and good friends, a loving family and all of my supporters. I have so much, and now I have love, a complete love. I am happy that I have reached this stage of my life. I hope to receive your blessings and hope that you will find love that belongs to you too."

Hsiao then wished Summer Lin on her birthday and hoped that she always remain safe, healthy, and happy. He then revealed that he proposed to her the previous day.

"I officially proposed to Lin Youhui. I also want to hear the three most important words. Yes, yes."

Saying goodbye to his singlehood, Jam Hsiao said he will "cherish" and " love her," and continued:

"I will change my joy into my work. I will cherish all the good and bad that God has given me."

He concluded the post by thanking his fans and supporters for their wishes.

Jam Hsiao and Summer Lin's age difference explored

Born on March 30, 1987, Jam Hsiao is currently 36 years old. Reportedly, Summer Lin is currently 50 years old. The duo has an age difference of 14 years between them.

Hsiao and Lin first crossed each other's paths in 2007 when he made his professional debut. Since then, there have been rumors that the duo have been involved romantically but neither of them ever acknowledged it.

As for their recent proposal, news outlet NewShowBiz's YouTube channel posted a video that showed a venue decorated with pictures of Summer and Jam along with white and light pink flowers.

In the video, Summer can be seen dressed in black pants and a white top and was stunned to see the house filled with guests. She is then seen being gifted with a pink rose by every person she encounters, which also includes celebrities like Karen Hu, Show Lo, and Alyssa Chia.

She is then escorted to a dimly lit room where Jam Hsiao can be seen wearing a black-and-white suit. As per news outlet AsiaOne, he said:

"Mama (Summer's nickname), it's been tough on you. You have endured so much for me. I want to make up for the past where others could not see my love for you. I will spend the rest of my life and do my best to love you. Mama, will you marry me?"

The duo were engaged amidst their friends and family. Actress Yvonne Lim took to her Instagram handle to congratulate the happy couple and also point out how the duo are godparents to her two kids.

"I am beyond words and there were lots of happy tears. We are feeling over the moon, it's so beautiful! 16 years... is not easy… the godfather and godmother of my children, you can finally be together… Congratulations! I'm so happy for you! I wish you a lifetime of happiness!"

The video of Jam Hsiao's proposal was also posted on his official Facebook handle.

