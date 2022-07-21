How rich are Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari? Net worth explored as Laguna Beach alums revealed salaries from MTV’s show

Laguna Beach alums Kristin Cavallari and ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti, with a net worth of $30 million and $1 million, respectively, are back together as hosts of their new Laguna Beach rewatch podcast, Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen.

In the pilot episode of the podcast that debuted on Tuesday, the duo opened up about their friendship and other details of the cast members. In the flow of their conversation, they revealed their salary for the first 11-episode season. Sharing the salary details, Kristin Cavallari said on the Dear Media podcast:

“I think $2,500.”

To which Stephen Colletti responded:

“I don’t even think it was that much. I think it was $2,000. Lauren [Conrad] and I renegotiated for Season 2. It was going to be our last season! We were like, ‘We’re out of here!'”

The MTV hit show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County aired for three seasons from 2004 to 2006. The show followed the lives of rich teenagers growing up in a California town. The show's first two seasons revolved around the love triangle between Colletti, Conrad, and Cavallari.

Laguna Beach alums Stephen Colletti's and Kristin Cavallari's careers and net worth explored

Stephen Colletti

Stephen Colletti's net worth is about $1 million. After his stint in Laguna Beach, Colletti appeared as a VJ for MTV's Total Request Live. In 2007, he also joined the cast of One Tree Hill, and until 2012 he even appeared on and off on The CW show.

In 2021, he co-created, Everyone Is Doing Great alongside One Tree Hill co-star James Lafferty. He also produced and starred in the show.

Colletti joined the series when he was 17 and in Laguna Beach high school because of his competitive streak. Speaking about why he wanted to do the show back then, he said on the podcast:

“I honestly would have done it for free. At that point, in high school, to me, it was more of a competition. Everybody wanted it and I was like, ‘I’m gonna get this show!’ I’m super competitive, that has not changed. So, when they told us they were gonna pay us, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, great!'”

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari's net worth is about $30 million. Cavallari landed multiple acting gigs after the MTV show. She was seen in The Hills from 2009-10. She was part of her own E! docu-series, Very Cavallari, from 2018-2020. She has also appeared in numerous series, namely Veronica Mars, CSI: NY, Spring Breakdown, Green Flash, and Wild Cherry, among others.

The founder and CEO of lifestyle brand Uncommon James, Cavallari, also has a children's clothing line, Little James. She is also the New York Times best-selling author of two cookbooks, Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making it all Work and True Roots.

Cavallari married NFL player Jay Cutler, who earned over $120 million in NFL salary, in 2013 but parted ways after seven years in 2020. The former couple has three kids together.

In terms of real estate, the former couple paid $5.3 million for a 20,00 square-foot mansion in Nashville in 2012 and lowered the price to $4.95 million in May 2020.

The ex also paid $4.25 million in 2014 for an 11,000-square-foot mansion in Lake Forest, Illinois but sold it at a nearly $600,000 loss for $3.6 million in 2017. In 2018 they again bought a 35-acre property for $4.3 million with eight bedrooms and eight baths in Leiper's Fork.

After filming Laguna Beach, Cavallari and Colletti are now sharing juicy details about the show through their new podcast.

