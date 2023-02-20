In August 2007, Scott Magnano, an abusive father, and husband from Terryville, Connecticut, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This was after he shot his wife, Jennifer Magnano, to death in front of their son. His body was found in an abandoned lot a few blocks from the house where he committed the crime.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

For years, Scott subjected his wife and children - Jessica, David, and Emily - to coercive control, physical and s*xual abuse, punishments, and violence. It was during Jennifer's final attempt to escape her abuser that she was shot dead.

Evil Lives Here on ID chronicles the case of Jennifer and Scott Magnano. Their children will revisit the traumatic experience in the all-new episode titled Kill Him, Save Yourself, this Sunday, February 19, 2023. The synopsis states:

"David Magnano and his stepsister, Jessica, know that Scott Magnano is dangerous; they know they would be safer if he were gone; what David doesn't know is how much he will regret not killing Scott when he has the chance."

The upcoming episode will air on the channel at 9.00 pm ET.

Scott Magnano threatened to kill Jennifer if she dared to leave

Jennifer and Scott Magnano got married in November 1992. Jessica Rosenbeck, the former's daughter from a previous relationship, was only six years old at the time but recalled her step-father being "really mean." By the time the couple had their first child together, David, in 1992, Scott had become verbally abusive and even threatened to kill Jennifer if she dared to leave with their son.

The family moved into their Terryville home in the mid-90s, where their second child, Emily, was born. By this time, Scott had started physically hurting this family.

David Magnano told Inside Edition:

"I know, from having been told, that the first physical thing was that he expressed dissatisfaction with the marriage and my mom said, 'Well, when the kids graduate, then we'll just get a divorce.' And he took her into the bedroom and strangled her, and she thought that she was going to die."

According to a June 2012 report by Inside Edition, 29-year-old David recalled that the physical abuse was relatively consistent. He also mentioned that it increased in frequency over time. Moreover, Scott Magnano s*xually abused Jessica for three years, starting when she turned 18.

Jessica recalled the incident, saying:

"I think the first time he was snuggling in bed with Emily. And I came in and he wanted me to get in the bed too. He always called it snuggling. And then after that he only wanted it to be me. And he would just be wearing his underwear, and it was very uncomfortable. It was just a lot of inappropriate touching, inappropriate conversations."

Scott Magnano turned the gun on himself after shooting his estranged wife Jennifer in front of their son

At the time of Jennifer Magnano's killing, she was planning to move to California with David and Emily, while Jessica had already flown out ahead of the incident. On August 23, they went over to the family's former house to retrieve some belongings when Scott Magnano ambushed them.

David, who has unclear memories of what transpired next, told the publication that Scott grabbed his mother and dragged her into the kitchen as she pleaded with him not to do this "in front of the kids." He followed his parents down the stairs when he heard a gunshot, which instantly killed Jennifer. Although David blacked out at the time, he was told that he witnessed the incident.

Scott then drove away in the family's van and turned the gun on himself. His body was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle in an abandoned parking lot a few blocks away from their house where Jennifer was shot to death. An autopsy later declared that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, ruling his death a suicide.

Tune into Evil Lives Here on ID on February 19, 2023, to learn more about the tragic death of Jennifer Magnano.

