How did Sharon "Sevn" Strickland start her business? Life and career explored ahead of her debut on Baking It season 2

Sharon "Sevn" Strickland, 24, will soon be seen on Peacock’s intense cooking competition Baking It trying to win $50,000 with her partner Kandyy. The pair will be one of eight home cooks who will try to impress four "judgemental" grandmothers with their dishes.

Initially, Sevn wanted to have a career in cosmetology, but because of some family problems, Sharon decided not to join a beauty school 7 hours away from Kandyy and her ailing mother. After Kandyy's mother’s death, the couple was homeless for some time, often staying in the homes of her relatives.

Sevn and Kandyy then decided to move from their respective hometowns to Charlotte in 2018, where Sven took on the job of selling makeup products. She hated her job, and after battling depression for many years, she decided to give up her job in 2020, and one day she grabbed a pan to make cupcakes.

After trying out a recipe, the Baking It contestant realized that this was something she had never done before and came up with a business plan on the spot. With $25 in hand, she went to Walmart to buy “strawberries, some chocolate, some little sprinkle glitter things, some flowers, sugar.” She initially decided to make some specialized products for the cakes and then decided to focus on making the cakes themselves.

Currently, her baking business, called The Cake Florist, is thriving and offers many products to its customers, like custom cakes, cupcakes, and macarons, which will also be seen on Baking It.

Baking It contestant Sharon "Sevn" Strickland was born in Alabama

Sharon "Sevn" Strickland was born in Montgomery, Alabama, and lost her father when she was just 7 months old. Sven used to be bullied in school because of her weight, and her household became toxic after her stepfather's death when Sharon was just 7.

After meeting Kandyy on Instagram, Sevn decided to temporarily move to Rocky Mount to take care of Kandyy's sick mother. Sharon then chose not to go to Atlanta's cosmetology school, which is 7 hours away from Kandyy, and instead made plans to move to Charlotte with her partner's family, as the new town also had a good school in the same field.

Unfortunately, Kandyy's mother passed away in 2018 due to kidney failure. Kandyy and Sharon were then evicted from their house after an altercation with the landlord. After staying in hotels and relatives' homes for a while, the pair moved to Charlotte "with $800 and a dream."

That was when one of Kandyy's aunts offered to pay for Sevn's cosmetology school. Sharon started working as a makeup artist and most of her clients were s*x workers. She said in an interview that her clients were mostly "brats" and that she had to quit her job for the sake of her mental health.

In 2020, Sevn decided to open her own baking business and will now be seen on Baking It season 2.

What did Kandyy say about Sevn's cooking?

Kandyy currently teaches swimming at the British Swim School and is very interested in researching home remedies. She revealed that she was "forced into baking." She also said that the kitchen belongs to Sven,

"I’m only allowed in it when she needs help. Even when she needs help, I’m in the way. She’s like, 'OK, just give it here, I'll do it."

Baking It season 2 will be released on Peacock this Monday, December 12, at 10 pm ET.

