How did The Circle Season 4 winner Frank Grimsley spend prize money of $150,000?

Frank Grimsley won season four of The Circle after being voted the most popular player on the show. With the win, he also received a $150,000 cash prize which he used to pay off his graduation school debt.

The Circle premiered on May 4, 2022, with contestants staying in an apartment and participating in the game show with their real or catfish names through an app. The finale, which aired on May 25, saw Trevor and Frank in the final two, with the latter emerging as the winner of the show.

All about The Circle Season 4 winner Frank Grimsley

With $150,000 in his bank account, Frank Grimsley’s life has changed for good. He not only paid off his debt but is no longer facing a money crunch like before. Speaking to Parade, he said:

“My problem used to be I didn’t have any money. I was paycheck to paycheck. And it’s not that anymore. I can get what I want if I really want to, even though I shouldn’t sometimes.”

The 29-year-old from Maryland used to work as a “school social worker” before joining The Circle. He joined the show to empower other black people across the country and show them that they can accomplish anything if they want to. Speaking to the Us Weekly, he said:

“I wanted to show people that I — as a Black man, as a Black gay man, as a Black plus-size man — that I can go into a game and be popular. I wanted to show representation in the game. A visual representation, not only to everybody that’s watching but for the other players as well. That we can exist in this space on TV and thrive in it.”

After graduating from college, Grimsley had no job and had a negative bank account. His condition was so bad that he was almost on the verge of eviction but luckily he got an offer from an event planning company to host their program Swim Soirée. He even received an offer to become one of the panelists of a plus-size shopping company. Grimsley later took up the art of storytelling to make his ends meet.

The digital creator then became a licensed therapist, DMV content creator, and storyteller. He even promotes brands on his Instagram page and visits many places to try out new ventures.

Grimsley most recently hosted Sunday brunches for Big Boys Brunch Too with social media model Vonnie.

The Circle Season 4 finale recap

After Grimsley was selected as the season’s final influencer with a chance to anonymously block any one player on The Circle, he decided to block Nathan (aka Alex). Players Yu Ling, Rachel, Imani (aka Trevor) and Everson were saved from elimination.

During the final rankings of the show, players were asked to rank each other to declare the winner of the show. The final rankings of season 4 finale were:

First Place: Frank Grimsley Second Place: Imani aka Trevor Third Place: Yu Ling Fourth Place: Rachel Fifth Place: Everson

Being in the top spot, Grimsley was crowned the winner of The Circle season 4. Fans were ecstatic with his win and took to Twitter to congratulate the winner.

Grimsley walked away with $150,000 after Spice Girls Emma and Mel B (aka Jared) increased the prize money from $100K to a whopping $150K, much to the players' delight.

