How did The Iron Claw end? Cast, characters, and storyline explained

The Zac Efron starrer The Iron Claw debuted in theaters on December 22, and since then it has bagged numerous praises from critics and cinephiles. Garnering all the positive reactions, the Sean Durkin directorial about the Von Erich family is hailed as his ‘best film yet'. This A24-backed feature received tremendous response from viewers on its global premiere, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86 percent.

The film is centered on the world of professional wrestling and features talented stars from Zack Efron to Jeremy Allen White. The sports biographical feature has a lot to talk about, so let's explore whether the film is based on a true story or not, including cast details, characters, and more.

Note: This article will cover the film in detail and, therefore, contain spoilers.

What is The Iron Claw about?

Sean Durkin-directed The Iron Claw is a true story centered around the life of the Von Erich family, who rose to fame for their prestigious career in professional wrestling in the 1980s and stapled their name to this sport for popularizing ‘the iron claw hold’. The film delves into the lives of Fritz Von Erich and Doris Von Erich, including their children David, Kerry, Kevin, and Mike.

Besides the journey of the Von Erich family in pro wrestling, The Iron Claw also shows the tragedies they faced. As per A24, the synopsis of the film reads,

"The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports."

The Iron Claw lead cast and character explored

The Iron Claw stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White as the leads, donning the roles of Kevin Von Erich and Kerry Von Erich. The sports drama film also features notable stars such as Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, and Lily James as Pam Adkisson. Professional wrestlers Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Ryan Nemeth are in supporting roles as Lance Von Erich and Gino Hernandez.

The Von Erich family had a prosperous career in professional wrestling, but it was eclipsed by their personal tragedies. Their journey started when Fritz Von Erich, aka Jack Adkisson, transitioned his career from football to pro wrestling as he discovered his true calling in it and later ascended to stardom within the National Wrestling Alliance. Fritz's triumphant legacy in the sport was passed on to his sons Kerry, David, Kevin, Chris, and Mike, who followed their careers in professional wrestling.

Things started to take tragic turns with Fritz’s sons. Except for Kevin, played by Zac Efron, every son of Fritz passed away. His first son, Jack Jr., aged six, passed away due to accidental electrocution and drowning in 1959.

His third oldest son, David, played by Harris Dickinson, started his wrestling career with the nickname ‘The Yellow Rose of Texas’, and much like his brothers, he earned his name quickly in the sport. Unfortunately, he passed away suddenly on February 10, 1984, at the age of 25. There were rumors that he died due to a drug overdose, but later an official report confirmed that his cause of death was acute enteritis.

Fritz’s fifth son, Mike, played by Stanley Simons, died due to an overdose of tranquilizers on April 12, 1987. His youngest son, Chris, had asthma and brittle bones, which limited him from achieving the same milestones as his brothers. He became depressed due to his career in wrestling and the death of his brother Mike, which led him to shoot himself at the age of 21 in 1991. His character is not included in the film.

Fritz’s fourth oldest son, Kerry Von Erich, played by Jeremy Allen White, despite having a most prosperous career among his siblings, shot and killed himself on February 18, 1993. Many labeled the deaths of Fritz’s sons as an effect of the ‘Von Erich curse’.

Kevin is the only surviving one among his siblings, with a prosperous wrestling career as ‘The Golden Warrior’. He had four children with Pamela May, and his two sons, Ross and Marshall, became professional wrestlers. Lacey Von Erich, daughter of the late Kerry Von Erich, also became a professional wrestler in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) and later retired in 2010.

The Iron Claw ending explained

The Iron Claw is based on the life of the Von Erich family, and their professional journey was full of tragedy. So, it was expected that the film would have a sad ending, but this didn't happen.

The ending of the film shows only two brothers, Kevin and Kerry, from the Von Erich family. The scene shows Kerry struggling with depression and addiction. Following that, in the next scene, Kevin is worried about his brother's condition. Later, Kerry shoots himself with a gun.

Knowing what happened, Kevin becomes angry and attacks his father. Following that, he realizes what he is doing and looks at his brother, who has passed away. He carries his brother and places him on the table.

The next scene features Kerry in a boat and meeting his brothers David, Jack Jr., and Mike on a dock. This scene shows that Kerry is in heaven with his brothers. Many wondered what the meaning of the ending scene was.

Talking about the ending of the film, Sean Durkin told Business Insider that it was his way to show all brothers together in a "pure state."

"It's a way to reunite the brothers and have them in a pure state, where they can be with each other in a way that they weren't maybe allowed to be in life."

When Durkin screened The Iron Claw for Kevin Von Erich and his family, they evoked a powerful response to the ending scene of the film. The director said,

"They were all crying and couldn't believe it. Kevin's daughter actually told me they talked about visualizing that their whole lives, which I didn't know.”

The Von Erich family has had a victorious journey in the wrestling world, with their third generation bearing the torch from their second generation. Their contribution of ‘the iron claw hold’ to professional wrestling is counted among the most impactful moves. Their journey can be witnessed in The Iron Claw, which is currently running in theaters.