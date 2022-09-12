"I'd be fuming": Fans react as Brittany misses out on the Head of Household (HoH) title by just 9 seconds on Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 8:30 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour packed time frame saw the remaining contestants fight their best to clinch the Head of Household (HoH) title and subsequently earn the right to nominate two fellow cast members for eviction at a crucial stage in the competition.

On this week's episode of Big Brother, the remaining houseguests took part in the Head of Household (HoH) competition. While Brittany played a great game, she missed out on the title by just nine seconds. Monte beat her to become the new HoH and then nominated Brittany and Alyssa for the block.

Fans were disappointed with Brittany losing out on the HoH spot, given that it would have been extremely crucial for her game. One tweeted:

Season 24 of Big Brother has been extremely popular among viewers, primarily because of the format and the twists that it introduced. This also became the ground for the formation of the Leftovers alliance.

Last week's episode saw Terrance and Michael pack their bags and head to the jury following a classic double eviction twist. With their departure, the remaining houseguests now include Monte, Taylor, Turner, Alyssa and Brittany.

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Brittany losing the HoH title

Brittany was in a sensitive spot after Michael's elimination and didn't understand how to move forward in the game. Although she did well during the HoH competition, she lost to Monte by nine seconds. This loss cost her dearly as the latter put her up on the block alongside Alyssa.

A quick preview of the double eviction episode on Big Brother

The double eviction episode aired on Thursday, September 8, and saw numerous strategies and newer alliances being formed. The remaining women in the house - Taylor, Alyssa and Brittany - decided to form an all-girls alliance in the final leg of the competition.

Meanwhile, Alyssa and Terrance remained on the block and at potential risk of being sent packing to the jury.

In an effort to salvage his security in the game, Terrance sat down with Monte and Taylor and confessed that he wanted a person of color to win the game. While Monte believed that the latter's idea was beneficial to his game and conveyed the same to Taylor, she refused to believe the idea and decided not to trust Terrance.

Viewers got to witness the contestants at the Big Brother jury house. Indy first saw Jasmine and then Joseph join the house following the Split House twist and previous double eviction. After discussing strategies and gameplay, they were greeted with Kyle's entry, which surprised all three.

However, Kyle confessed to making racial comments over the past week, which infuriated the jury members. While Indy demanded that he educate himself, Jasmine and Joseph confessed that his behavior was disappointing and frustrating and they would not be able to forgive him easily.

Back at the Big Brother house, the houseguests were surprised with another double eviction twist. They had to undergo a week's worth of games - including a new HoH and PoV competition following nominations - all in one night.

Turner became the HoH and nominated Alyssa and Brittany. Monte won the PoV and used his power to save Alyssa, following which Turner put Michael as the replacement nominee, eventually leading to the latter's eviction.

The latest season of Big Brother is inching closer to the finale. The jury members now include Indy, Jasmine, Joseph, Kyle, Terrance and Michael, and they will surely have some tough questions ready for the remaining contestants.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out who will win over the jury to earn the title as well as the $750,000.

Keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

