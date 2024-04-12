“I didn’t know who she was”: RHONY star Erin Lichy throws light on not wanting Jenna on the show 

Erin Lichy from Real Housewives of New York City season 14 addressed the topic of not wanting Jenna Lyons on the show. During an episode of Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast that aired on April 8, 2024, Erin denied any animosity behind her and Jenna and said:

"I didn’t know who she was."

For the unversed, Real Housewives of New York City was renewed for season 14 in 2023, following a two-year hiatus since season 13 (2021). Season 14 came with a brand new cast that had no repeat characters from the past seasons.

Jenna Lyons was probably the most known face among the new RHONY celebs because of her past TV appearances. So, the other ladies not wanting to see her starring alongside them became a question of curiosity.

What Erin Lichy had to say about her reason for not wanting Jenna Lyons on RHONY?

During a conversation with host David Yontef, Erin denied any foul reason and said she simply didn't want Jenna to join the show before because she didn't know her.

Erin then added that she doesn't think so anymore as they have grown closer because of the show. She went on to say that some of the other cast members might have objected to Jenna's appearance because they didn't know how she would fit in among them at that time.

This wasn't the first time Erin spoke about Jenna. The topic was also brought up in the season 14 RHONY Reunion episode. It was when Ubah Hassan suggested that some of the ladies on the show might not have wanted Jenna on the show, Andy Cohen asked them if it was true. Erin had then said to Jenna:

"Yeah, because you’re like a professional, normal person, and we’re all nuts".

During the reunion episode, Sai De Silva also spoke for Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, and herself saying that they thought Jenna wouldn't fit in because she was a "wild card". Jessel also chimed in to add that they had made the wrong assumptions about her before getting to know her. Ubah then apologized for wrongly interpreting their intentions.

Andy Cohen asked Jenna if she was hurt by their comments, to which she said,

"It goes back to people making assumptions about you before they know you. And that is so hard, because it’s so hard to combat them, because you’re starting from behind, as opposed to walking into a situation like on an even playing field. And so, yeah, I felt it."

Erin Lichy also addressed ex-RHONY star Ramona Singer's scandal

Ramona Singer was under heavy media scrutiny after she allegedly used a slur in an argument she had with a black production crew on the sets of RHONY season 13. As a repercussion of her actions, she was also banned from Bravo's fan convention.

Erin Lichy was asked to weigh in on Ramona's scandal on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. She said that she thought "it was gross" and that it made her "stomach drop," and said that Ramona should get herself educated.

However, she also defended the former RHONY star by saying that she doesn't think Ramona is malicious or ill-intended, just careless and inattentive.

Apart from confirming that the entire season 14 cast will be making a comeback for season 15, Erin Lichy also hoped that the new season would start filming in spring in New York.