What did Ramona Singer say? Alleged racial slur text controversy explained as reality star is axed from BravoCon

Ramona Singer, the American television personality and businesswoman recently came under fire over the alleged use of a racial slur. She became the talk of the town after an exposé by Vanity Fair, which focused on her alleged use of the N-word in conversation with a black crew member during the production of season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of racism and racial slurs. Readers' discretion is advised.

A Page Six reporter later asked the reality star to comment on the alleged conversation. Ramona Singer then found herself in hot water when he reportedly sent a text to the reporter stating that she said "N-word" and not "not n*g......"

"And the word I used was 'NWord' not n*g......" she reportedly said in her text.

Hours later, her name disappeared from the BravoCon app. BravoCon is a three-day event where celebrities from the American cable television network, Bravo, come together to celebrate their fandom. According to Vanity Fair, Ramona was axed from BravoCon on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, after her alleged interaction with the reporter.

Ramona Singer removed from BravoCon after alleged racist remark

Controversial former Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) cast member Ramona Singer was recently cut from BravoCon, the annual Bravo fan convention that is set to begin this Friday, November 3, 2023.

Vanity Fair confirmed that this decision was taken after screenshots of an alleged text exchange between Singer and a Page Six reporter surfaced online.

The TV personality attempted to defend herself after the reporter asked her to comment on her alleged use of the N-word during an exchange with a Black crew member of RHONY. However, she reportedly used part of the same slur during her conversation with the reporter, and her name was soon removed from the BravoCon app.

The conversation surrounding Ramona Singer began with a Vanity Fair exposé published on Monday, October 30, 2023, which shed light on her alleged past racist actions. The feature claimed that Ramona's alleged use of the slur has become an issue within Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo, and NBCUniversal.

Singer had been investigated for her alleged racist remarks during the filming of season 13 of RHONY, which featured Eboni K. Williams, an American lawyer, as the show's first Black cast member. According to The Cut, she denied using the slur and the results from an internal investigation were "inconclusive."

Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney speak out about Ramona Singer's alleged use of derogatory language

Eboni K. Williams spoke to Vanity Fair about the situation and claimed that the reality TV star had allegedly made other offensive comments in the past. She alleged that Singer said "most" black people don't have fathers present in their lives.

She said this while participating in training with two racial justice representatives, a publicist from Bravo, and a communications expert from NBCUniversal.

As per Williams' account, Ramona Singer allegedly asked:

"What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that? Most of them don’t."

Leah McSweeney, a former RHONY star, who was also interviewed for the exposé, agreed with Eboni. However, Singer defended herself and said:

"The training included ‘open dialogue.’ In that spirit, I asked a question about a statistic I had read about single-parent households, where children with single-parent households were statistically less likely to succeed than two-parent households."

Two years ago, while filming season 13 of RHONY Luann de Lesseps kicked Eboni K. Williams out of her house after an argument, and Ramona Singer allegedly said:

“This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show.”

The TV personality denied the claim at the time, telling Page Six it was a "terrible lie." After season 13, the entire cast featuring Singer, McSweeney, Williams, de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan were all removed from the show.

Ramona Singer was set to promote Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip at BravoCon, which is scheduled to premiere in December. However, now, her co-stars, Luann de Lesseps, Morgan, Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman will appear at the event without her.