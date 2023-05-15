"I would be evil to her": When Miley Cyrus admitted she bullied Hailey Bieber when they were kids 

It is pretty well known that singer, songwriter, and actress Miley Cyrus and socialite Hailey Bieber were close friends while growing up. Cyrus is the daughter of a popular American country singer and actor, Billy Ray Cyrus, while Hailey's father is none other than the youngest Baldwin brother, Stephen Baldwin.

Hailey changed her last name to Bieber after marrying pop icon Justin Bieber.

Back in 2018, Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, and supermodel Kendall Jenner appeared on an episode of Carpool Karaoke. This show was created as a spinoff from a recurring segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden called Carpool Karaoke, which involved famous personalities participating in karaoke inside a car being driven by James Corden.

In one particular episode from 2018, fans were stunned to learn that Miley used to bully Hailey when they were children. Cyrus recalled:

"I would be evil to her. She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia, and then we would lock her out of the room and be evil."

Hailey Baldwin joked that Miley Cyrus was "the biggest troll" to her when they were kids

In an episode of Carpool Karaoke, Miley Cyrus, Hailey Baldwin, and Kendall Jenner were seen having the time of their lives for 18 minutes. The trio sang hit songs of the popular pop star, discussed their childhood, and even took an entertaining lie detector test.

Hailey even revealed some details about her relationship with her husband Justin Beiber, who she married in September 2018. But the highlight of this episode was undoubtedly the part where Cyrus revealed that she and Hailey's sister used to bully Hailey in their preteens.

Cyrus was particularly close friends with Hailey's elder sister, actress Alaia Baldwin.

In the episode, she joked that she "bullied" Hailey for the future

"I had to. It made you who you are, you know? It made you stronger. Now you can always take like … the trolls and s*it ‘Cause I was such a troll."

Hailey added:

"Miley was the biggest troll to me! She prepared me for this industry!”

Unfortunately in recent years, it looks like the relationship between them has been tainted. A major conflict between Selena Gomez, Justin, and Hailey has been the talk of the town for ages. This took an ugly turn when Gomez accused Beiber of cheating on her.

Because of this, a number of celebrities unfollowed Hailey Bieber on social media to support Gomez. One of the most famous names on this list was none other than Cyrus.

About Miley Cyrus' latest project

Cyrus' latest album is titled Endless Summer Vacation. It has 13 tracks in total and has a runtime of almost 40 minutes.

According to Youtube Music, the album's description reads,

"Endless Summer Vacation is the eighth studio album by American singer Miley Cyrus, released on March 10, 2023, through Columbia Records. Cyrus left RCA Records shortly after the release of her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts, and began work on her follow-up studio effort after signing with Columbia in early 2021. While working on the record, she released the live album Attention: Miley Live."

It continues:

"The lead single "Flowers" was released on January 12, 2023. It set several streaming records and spent eight weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming Cyrus's second chart-topping song in the country. It further topped the charts in 36 other countries. The second single, "River" was released on March 13, 2023."

Endless Summer Vacation received positive reviews from both fans and critics for its innovative songwriting and poppy composition.

