“I just fell to my knees”: Lori Loughlin recalls the sad moment when she learned about Bob Saget's death

Full House star Lori Loughlin recently recalled the moment when she learned about the news of her co-star Bob Saget's passing. During an appearance on Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber's Full House rewatch podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos!, on Saturday, April 13, Loughlin shared the raw emotion she experienced upon learning of Saget's death.

Describing her reaction to Barber, Loughlin revealed:

"I just fell to my knees."

Bob Saget, renowned for his portrayal of Danny Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, passed away on January 9, 2022, due to blunt head trauma from an accidental fall. Lori Loughlin played Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis on the sitcom and its sequel, alongside Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, and Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler.

"It's such a loss": Lori Loughlin on the passing of Bob Saget

During the second segment of Lori Loughlin's appearance on Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber's Full House rewatch podcast, she talked about the passing of her fellow Full House co-star Bob Saget. Barber asked Lori if she remembered where she was when she heard the news that Saget had passed.

Loughlin appeared on Sweetin and Barber's podcast (Image via Instagram/@howrudepodcast)

Loughlin recalled that it was a Sunday, and she was out at the golf course with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. She had kept her phone in her bag, and when she took it out, she remembered having a lot of missed phone calls. She recalled:

"As I'm looking at my phone I have 25 missed phone calls from John (Stamos), I've like 15 missed phone calls from Dave (Coulier), I think I have a few missed phone calls or whatever from Candace (Cameron Bure)."

Lori Loughlin recalled thinking, 'Oh, that's not good,' while looking through her phone when she immediately got a call from Jodie Sweetin. She asked Jodie Sweetin if she remembered. Sweetin did remember and recall that Loughlin answered the phone and asked, "What's wrong?". Loughlin continued:

"She (Jodie Sweetin) goes it's Bob...and I'm like 'what? what?'. She goes 'No he's gone'. And I just...I just...I just fell to my knees. And I just remember like, Moss trying to pick me up and get me out to the car, to the parking lot."

Lori Loughlin stated that the whole thing was still hard to believe for her. She recalled immediately calling John Stamos and going to Bob Saget's house the very same night along with the other members of the Full House cast. Sweetin remembered it being such a "surreal" week. Loughlin stated:

"It's such a loss, and you still somehow think like 'Oh it's - maybe he'll come back you know.'"

Lori Loughlin and Jon Stamos became one of the most iconic sit-com couples of all time in 'Full House' (Image via Instagram/@howrudepodcast)

Loughlin remarked that Saget was a good man with three beautiful daughters. She also acknowledged and complimented Saget's ex-wife, Sherri Kramer, and widow, Kelly Rizzo.

Bob Saget passed away due to head trauma

Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, tragically passed away on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. His unexpected death came as a shock to many around the world. The comedian was in the middle of his “I Don't Do Negative” comedy tour and had just performed a show the previous night.

Saget had been staying at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Florida and was set to leave for home later that day. However, when he failed to check out, hotel security conducted a welfare check in his room. Tragically, he was found unresponsive lying in his bed with no pulse, and the Orange County Sheriff's Department was called right after 4 in the evening.

Bob Saget's last ever Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@bobsaget)

Saget was declared dead at the scene. A statement released by Saget's family revealed that Saget had passed away from "head trauma." The statement confirmed:

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

The Orange County Medical Examiner's report after Saget's autopsy revealed distressing findings. It detailed fractures in the area around his eyes and the back of his head, resulting in a discoloration in his eyelids. Additionally, the report noted a subgaleal hemorrhage, subdural hematoma, and subarachnoid hemorrhage, shedding light on the severity of his injuries.

Saget's autopsy showed fractures on the back of his head (Image via Instagram/@bobsaget)

Bob Saget's funeral was held on January 14, 2022, and was attended by Saget's family and co-stars, including Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, and Jodie Sweetin, among others.