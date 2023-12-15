What did John Stamos say about Rebecca Romijn? Jerry O'Connell opens up on former's remarks about his wife

John Stamos said a lot of things about his ex-wife, Rebecca Romijn, in his latest book, If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir, published in October, and some of its content and promotion did not paint Rebecca in the best light. While speaking to People magazine, before the release of the memoir, Stamos revealed:

"In my mind back then, she (Rebecca Romijn) was the Devil."

John Stamos mentioning Romijn in the memoir did not sit all too well with Rebecca Romijn's current husband, Jerry O'Connell, who had previously criticized Stamos for not telling his wife that she was going to be part of the book.

John Stamos calls Rebecca Romijn a "devil" in his memoir

John Stamos' tell-all memoir If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir, gave fans a deep dive into the Full House actor's life including his struggles with alcoholism and rehab, his coping with the passing of the late great, Bob Saget, and his failed first marriage with X-Men star Rebecca Romijn. Stamos and Romijn got married in 1998 but it ended in a bitter 2005 divorce.

While talking about the book, in a People magazine interview, back in October, John Stamos revealed that during his divorce, he felt intense loathing for his ex-wife. He told the publication:

"I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life."

John Stamos revealed to the publication that the chapters regarding his first marriage were extremely hard to write and that the breakup had left him "shattered for way too long". Initially, Stamos did not blame himself for the failure of the marriage at all but later confessed to thinking:

"Oh, she wasn't the Devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her."

Later, in a segment of The Howard Stern Show Stamos revealed that he had felt "emasculated" during his time with Romijn when her career was taking off and he wasn't. Stamos felt like Romijn "outgrew" him. Even though he believed he did not put enough effort into the marriage, Stamos also stated that he did not think that the relationship would last forever. Page Six quoted a passage from Stamos' book:

"Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it’s uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you’ve been waiting for something bad to happen."

"People got to make a living, I guess, it just happens," Jerry O'Connell on the John Stamos memoir

After her 2005 split from Stamos, Rebecca Romijn married actor and television host, Jerry O'Connell of Stand by Me fame in 2005. O'Connell was interviewed with TMZ, where he stated that we lived in a time where people "just want to know these things,". He also declared that he won't ever write a tell-all and would take some secrets "to the grave".

He told the publication:

"My family was recently mentioned in a tell-all and you know it’s a little scary, but I mean people got to make a living, I guess, it just happens."

When John Stamos was asked whether people should be given a heads-up about being in someone else's tell-all, O'Connell mentioned his wife's ex's tell-all but said that he couldn't say anything from experience but hypothesized:

"Let’s just say God forbid, my wife and I split up and I wrote a tell-all about my wife ... there wouldn’t be anything to tell, we’re older and it would be pretty boring."

O'Connell joked that their teenage kids hating them, failing geometry, and him trying to get them to stop vaping are the only things he could say in a tell-all. "You want to read that in a tell-all?", asked Jerry O'Connell.

However, he also stated that he would tell his wife that he was writing about their kids' vaping habit if he were putting out a hypothetical tell-all.

Jerry O'Connell had previously mentioned in an appearance at Andy Cohen's Sirius XM talk show that there was an "interest" in his household regarding the book but after listening to Stamos' Howard Stern interview, all of the interest went away. He also mentioned that there was "no more keeping things" from his kids. O'Connell revealed:

"It’s pretty crazy when your kids come out for breakfast and they go, 'Hey, mom, your ex has a book out and called you the devil. What are your thoughts? Why did he call you that?'"

Earlier, while on an Access Hollywood interview, O'Connell had also stated that it was not really his "place" to speak about Stamos' book and that he would rather his wife would talk about that.

Until now, Rebecca Romijn has remained silent on the book. An inside source told Page Six that Romijn did not want to give "more oxygen or attention" that would help Stamos sell the book.

John Stamos married model, Caitlin Maureen McHugh in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son in the same year. Meanwhile, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn are the parents of twin girls born in 2008.