“I know who I am without question”: RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka O’Hara reintroduces herself as a transgender woman

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka O'Hara has has officially come out as a transgender woman. The reality star has mentioned the they/them/her/she pronouns on Instagram to refer to her.

After years of struggling with her gender identity, Eureka O'Hara has finally found her real identity. She told People:

"I'm blessed now, because I know who I am without question."

Earlier, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka has identified as a gay cisgendered man, before living as a transgender woman between the ages 18 and 22. She then began identifying as non-binary before reintroducing herself as a transgender woman.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka O’Hara was inspired by two trans people she met on We’re Here

Eureka made the decision to live as a trans woman after she was inspired by two during the filming of her HBO Max show, We’re Here.

She revealed that while filming in Florida, she met Mandy, who transitioned later in life, and Dempsey, a young trans person. After hearing their stories, she took a step back to revisit her identity. She said:

"Hearing the story of Mandy regretting losing all that time and all the regret and the pain that she was going through during the time of not fully being herself was really important to me."

She added that after leaving Mandy's house, Eureka began spiraling and she couldn't stop thinking about what was happening. That was when she answered herself and her identity "just clicked" for her that she was a trans woman.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka also said that she made the decision now as she is 31, and unlike Mandy, she didn't want to finally transition at 70 to be happy. The star continued that she didn't want to lose 40 years but that she wanted to spend the 40 years being happy.

Eureka made the decision about seven months ago. She has even legally changed her name to Eureka D. Hubbard, a nod to her dead name, David Hubbard.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka has been on hormone replacement therapy since then. She also said that wishes to have b**ast argumentation and even potentially get facial feminization surgery.” However, she said that she is nervous as she believes her face is already pretty and doesn't want to mess anything up.

Eureka is now proud to share her story with the world and hopes her journey inspires others. She said that it had been a magical journey for her, which was also the easiest transition and coming out journey. The star continued that she hopes that her story teaches people to understand that gender is a journey and "we are ever-evolving people."

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star is now preparing her body and herself for future surgeries to make her the woman she wants to be. For the process, she is trying to lose weight and being more mindful of what she eats, and she is even taking care of herself health-wise.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka O’Hara is a drag performer from Tennessee

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka O’Hara is a drag performer from Johnson City, Tennessee.

She was one of the 14 queens who competed on RuPaul's Drag Race season 9, and also the first queen to leave the competition due to medical reason in episode 2.

Eureka then appeared on season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race, where she was placed 2nd/3rd with Kameron Michaels. She even competed on All Stars 6 and was runner-Up alongside Ginger Minj and Ra'Jah O'Hara.

Poll : 0 votes