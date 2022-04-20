"I was no longer me": Jennifer Grey before and after nose surgery pictures explored as Dirty Dancing star opens up on rhinoplasty 

American actress Jennifer Grey has opened up about the impact that her nose surgery has had on her career.

In an interview with People Magazine, while promoting her upcoming memoir, Out of the Corner, the 62-year-old actress revealed how, after having two rhinoplasty surgeries post finding global fame in 1987, her face looked unrecognizable, which ultimately led her to lose her "identity and her career overnight."

She recalled attending a premiere shortly after she underwent her nose job - and revealed that her friend Michael Douglas didn't recognize her since she looked so different.

"That was the first time I had gone out in public. And it became the thing, the idea of being completely invisible, from one day to the next. In the world's eyes, I was no longer me."

Jennifer Grey added that she had always been anti-rhinoplasty, even though both her parents had gone under the knife.

"I really thought it was capitulating. I really thought it meant surrendering to the enemy camp. I just thought, 'I'm good enough. I shouldn't have to do this.' That's really what I felt. 'I'm beautiful enough."

The actress is most remembered for her role as Frances "Baby" Houseman in the 1987 romantic comedy Dirty Dancing, which she co-starred in with Patrick Swayze.

Jennifer Grey's face before and after getting nose jobs

Jennifer Grey was 26 when she shot to fame shortly after the success of her 1987 film Dirty Dancing. She had her first nose job at the time. Here is a picture of Grey before her surgery, in her natural look.

🌈RGB Rainbow @KarenTestsStuff @madeline_pc Tell me why I get mad Jennifer Grey vibes circa Dirty Dancing from this sketch? @madeline_pc Tell me why I get mad Jennifer Grey vibes circa Dirty Dancing from this sketch? https://t.co/KSJ2Ah2kcF

However, after going under the knife twice, her look changed completely. Here are some of the pictures of Grey after her surgery.

Jen @JenTusch #SomethingCompletelyDifferentIs what Jennifer Grey looked like after her nose job. #SomethingCompletelyDifferentIs what Jennifer Grey looked like after her nose job. https://t.co/s8y4XKB3mh

Singlerheum ♿ #CEV @DeniseNolson Jennifer Grey all grown up! I was shocked to see she was 27 when she played Baby, 59 now! Apparently she regrets the nose job but I think she's looking fabulous! Jennifer Grey all grown up! I was shocked to see she was 27 when she played Baby, 59 now! Apparently she regrets the nose job but I think she's looking fabulous! https://t.co/9FXSqZ8I4S

Jennifer Grey was made insecure about her nose from people around her

In the same interview with People Magazine, Jennifer Grey describes how everyone, even Andy Warhol, would comment on her nose shape prior to surgery, with the artist commenting that her father, Oscar-winner Joel Grey, had also had his nose done.

"There was only one thing [Warhol] said to me, about me. And it was like, 'And, you know, I would look at Jennifer. I would wonder, you know, why was her… Um, her dad got a nose job. Why wouldn't he make sure she had one too.'"

She continued, stating that people would only talk about her nose and ignore everything else about her.

"It's like everywhere I went, I'd be like, 'Wait. Excuse me. I'm a person with other features and other amazing characteristics. Why is everyone so hung up on the nose?'"

According to the actress, the procedure was suggested by her mother, Jo Wilder, who thought that it would make it easier for casting directors to consider her for future roles.

Both of her parents had rhinoplasty surgery, and Jennifer Grey speculates that it was due to her mother's desire for them not to appear Jewish in order to be cast in a variety of parts.

"She was saying, 'Guess what? It's too hard to cast you. Make it easier for them.' And then I did and she was right. It wasn't like, 'You're not pretty.' It's like, 'Guess what? If you don't want to be an actor, okay. But if you wanna be an actor..."

In her book, Jennifer Grey touches on being shunned from Hollywood, stating that she spent so much time trying to figure out what she did wrong but then realized, "I banished myself."

The actress and dancer has been on TV shows such as Grey's Anatomy and Dollface in recent years. In 2010, she won the 11th season of Dancing With the Stars.

