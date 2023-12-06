“I’m not a clone”: Jamie Foxx opens up about major health scare during first public appearance after hospitalization

Jamie Foxx, the American actor and comedian, made his first public appearance recently after being hospitalized for a medical complication in April. On Monday, December 4, the Django Unchained actor gave a speech after receiving the Vanguard Award at the Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles.

The Day Shift actor gave an emotional but witty acceptance speech, saying,

"I've been through something. I've been through some things. You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk. I'm not a clone. I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people was saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y'all ain't sh*t."

Foxx was honored for his performance in The Burial, in which he played the role of Willie E. Gary, a Florida personal injury lawyer.

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since health scare

Expand Tweet

Eric Marlon Bishop, known professionally as Jamie Foxx, rose to fame after starring on the sketch comedy show In Living Color. He has appeared in various movies since then and has released five studio albums during his career.

The actor was hospitalized this year over health complications, as per People. In April, Jamie's daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared news of his sudden deteriorating health in an Instagram post, saying,

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” read an April Instagram post that has since been removed.

Corinne issued a May update confirming Jamie Foxx had left the hospital and was back home "recuperating." As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor posted on Instagram in August that he was "finally startin to feel like myself."

Expand Tweet

He appeared at the Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements on Monday to receive the Vanguard Award. After quipping about how he was not a clone but the man himself, Jamie Foxx continued his emotional acceptance speech by saying,

"It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now, it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel too, I don’t know where I was going. ‘Sh*t, am I going to the right place?'"

Foxx was rumored to be undergoing rehabilitation in the windy city of Chicago, Illinois, as per People. The actor opened up about his health complications and shared how he had a new appreciation for his life and career. He said,

"I have a new respect for life, I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up on your art. When you realize that it could be over like that… I got to tell you don’t give up on your art and don’t let them take the art from you either."

Expand Tweet

Jamie thanked his family for the support they provided, adding that his daughter and sister "were so great at not letting anybody know anything that happened." Foxx ended his delivery after thanking the team behind The Burial, saying,

“I want to say six months ago I couldn't fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is 'Lord, have mercy, Jesus.'”

The Burial movie is a thriller/drama that was released on October 6, 2023, as per Variety.