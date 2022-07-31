“I’m heartbroken and disgusted”: Crystal Renay Smith accuses husband Ne-Yo of cheating in new Instagram post

Crystal Renay Smith accused her husband, Ne-Yo of cheating on her. Through an Instagram post, the wife of the famous American singer made an allegation about him on Sunday, where she said “I’m heartbroken and disgusted.”

While this is the reason why Smith called it quits on her marriage of 8 years, she accused Ne-Yo of cheating on her with women who sold their bodies to him unprotected.

What did Crystal say about Ne-Yo? Fiasco explored

Through an Instagram post, wife Crystal slammed husband Ne-Yo for being unfaithful. She said:

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement.”

Crystal also pleaded with fans to stop sending them videos of the American singer with other women. She added:

“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all please stop sending me videos and information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern.”

Coming out all brave and strong, the wife of the So Sick singer asserted that she is not a victim, and that she is choosing to stand tall with her head held high. She also said:

“If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

Crystal didn't stop there. She posted some encrypted quotes on her Instagram stories, one of which talked about how some women just want a loyal man, and she is among those women.

Crystal shares some encrypted quotes on Instagram soon after announcing split with husband. (Image via @itscrystalsmith/ Instagram)

Having been married since 2016, the couple shares 3 kids together - Shaffer, 6, Roman, 3, and Isabella, 13 months. Although the couple also briefly split in 2020, they reconciled soon after a few months.

Having renewed their vows on April 24 this year, the couple hosted a lavish red-themed ceremony in Las Vegas. This was just before Crystal announced that she had filed for divorce from Ne-Yo. However, the divorce was called off as the couple decided to give their marriage another chance. Surprisingly, some time back, Ne-Yo also spoke to a publication where he confessed that he had cheated on Crystal. With that, Ne-Yo fell victim to even more cheating rumors.

He also said:

"I can honestly say we're better now than we were before it happened. We've learned to genuinely listen to each other, we've learned to slow down in a moment and really figure out whether or not the emotion that we're trying to jump to is the emotion that should be placed in that situation. These are things that require effort every single day. It's not easy."

However, Crystal has finally spoken out. Although Ne-Yo hasn’t responded or issued an official statement agreeing or disagreeing with the claim made by his wife, he did like the post shared by Crystal, which might mean that the separation of the couple is mutual.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far