“I’m impatient to see Taehyung discharged”: IU, NewJeans, TXT, Kim Eana, and more react to BTS Taehyung’s FRI(END)S MV in a fun video

Days after BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, released the music video for his new track FRI(END)S, HYBE posted a video on their YouTube account, BANGTANTV, featuring feedback from Taehyung's industry friends and peers, including IU, TXT, NewJeans, and more. The new track FRI(END)S is rocketing to the top of the international charts.

The 28-year-old K-pop sensation released the music video for his most recent English song, starring British actress Ruby Sears. HYBE Labels (formerly BIGHIT MUSIC) released three reaction videos of celebrities so far on the idol's song, along with behind-the-scenes filming footage.

Meanwhile, IU's reaction and statement to FRI(END)S has taken the internet by storm as she revealed her wish to see Taehyung discharged from the military soon and divulge in new projects. She said,

"As a member of the audience, I'm impatient to see Taehyung discharged and participate in great projects." (as quoted from YouTube subtitles)

Fans and industry await Kim Taehyung's return from the military and his new acting and music projects

IU released her comeback single Love wins all on January 24, 2024, which starred Kim Taehyung as its main lead in the official music video. Even though the BTS idol didn't lend his voice to the project, his appearance earned him praise from global audiences and critics.

This had fueled the wish of his fandom, which they had been harboring since he debuted as an actor in the 2016 drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The BTS ARMY has always lauded Taehyung's acting prowess since they saw his performance for BTS (방탄소년단) WINGS Short Film #3 STIGMA, released in 2016.

In the latest YouTube video V 'FRI(END)'S MV Reaction 3 released on BANGTANTV on March 20, 2024, singer-actress IU, HYBE's rookie girl group NewJeans, TXT, Kim Eana, TWS, and Sweet Home famed South Korean actor Lee Jin-wook came together to watch Taehyung's latest release and react to it.

The popular artists and actors lauded the BTS idol for his unique creative thinking and for weaving an enticing tale of love with wit and humor. They further praised his acting, his singing prowess, and his composing of such a "charming" song.

In the first scene of FRI(END)S, Kim Taehyung, who is lonely and frustrated, is highlighted. He keeps running into lovebirds everywhere he goes who are kissing one another or hugging, making the BTS idol feel disgruntled even more. Everywhere he looks—from restaurant menus to bus stops to the streets—everyone seems to be in love, yet he is lonely.

However, the music video surprises its viewers with the idol's sudden death, as he suffers an accident in the following moments and awakens in a parallel universe where he is with a girlfriend.

His present reality is significantly different from the previous world; he is in love, and everything seems to be going great between him and his partner. But then the cycle restarts as he gets hit by a car again and dies on the spot, leaving a bereaved partner behind. This puzzles IU, NewJeans, Lee Jin-wook, and others as they try to comprehend the hidden messages in the video.

Previously, the famous Wooga Squad, comprising the idol's actor friends such as Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-shik, came together to react to the new release, sitting in the comfort of the BTS idol's apartment.

Later, the Layover singer shared an Instagram story mentioning that Choi Woo-shik wore his clothes for the reaction video and hilariously called him out for taking the idol's clothes home.

BTS V has become the first Korean and K-pop act to achieve the biggest weekly song debut on Spotify in 2024. His song FRI(END)S has amassed over 19.7 million Spotify streams within four days of release.